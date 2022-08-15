This FDA-Approved Sleeping Device Can Help You Reduce Snoring

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You could have all the best technology, the best mentors, the best staff, and the best product and not be able to thrive because you're not taking care of yourself. Getting enough sleep each night is crucially important for everybody — but especially for entrepreneurs who are trying to juggle dozens of tasks and projects all the time. To be your best, you need to be well-rested, and snoring through each night isn't conducive to that rest.

VitalSleep

Whether it's you or a partner, you don't need to let snoring rule your life. With the VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece, you can fight back against snoring by using a scientifically-designed tool.

When you sleep, the muscles in your neck and throat relax which can lead to the tongue falling back and restricting your airway. That creates the sound of snoring. VitalSleep combats this by opening your airway to let air flow freely and improve your breathing, eliminating snoring at the source.

VitalSleep uses a patented Accu-Adjust System to help you get the perfect, personalized fit. You can make microadjustments of the lower jaw tray and get custom-molded teeth impressions to guarantee a secure and comfortable fit. Everything is FDA-cleared and made of medical-grade, hypoallergenic materials that have undergone strict biocompatibility and toxicology testing so you can feel safe putting it in your mouth.

All you have to do is mold VitalSleep to your teeth, adjust the lower tray with microadjustments to find the right fit, and start wearing it when you sleep. You and your partner will notice the difference.

A better night's sleep starts by cutting the snoring out of your life. For a limited time, you can get the VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece for 35 percent off $99 at just $64.95.

Prices subject to change.