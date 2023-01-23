This Generator Can Power Your Home in an Emergency

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If there's one thing that entrepreneurs are good at — or should be good at — it's preparing for change. Adaptability is a tremendous asset to entrepreneurs running small businesses, but it's also an important trait for anybody dealing with intense winter weather. If the power goes out this winter, will you be prepared?

With a Geneverse Solar Generator, you will be. One of the most reliable, versatile, and portable emergency power supplies you'll find, this two-part system includes the HomePower ONE backup battery power station and two SolarPower ONE portable solar panels.

The power station acts as an emergency power supply, providing 1,002Wh of power, which is enough to charge your electronic devices and operate home appliances for up to seven days on a single charge. It has three AC outlets with pure-sine wave and wide compatibility thanks to two USB-C outputs with PD 18W, a USB-A output with 5V/2.4A, a USB-A output with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, and a car outlet with 12V/10A. Recharging is easy via your car, AC outlet, or a SolarPower ONE portable solar panel.

The solar panels utilize monocrystalline solar cells that offer 50% higher energy conversion efficiency than traditional solar cells and set up in as little as 30 seconds. They're made from durable cloth and PET high-temperature-resistant material, so you can easily maximize sunlight and turn it into power. With an ultra-high 200W power output, it can recharge your generator efficiently.

Find out why the Geneverse Solar Generator earned 4.5/5 stars on Amazon and is set to be featured at CES 2023. For a limited time, you can get the complete system for $1,299.99 (reg. $1,597) — the best price on the web.

