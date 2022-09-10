This Gorgeous Santoku Knife Is Almost Half off Now

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The secret to entrepreneurial success isn't just hard work. Sometimes, you have to make time for fun to ensure you're prepared to do your best work. That's why having a hobby is so important. Of course, for some entrepreneurs, it's difficult to simply not be productive.

For instance, while can be a relaxing, enjoyable pastime, it's undoubtedly an essential skill for your well-being. Whether you're already a well-seasoned chef in need of some better tools or you're interested in improving your culinary skills, you need a high-quality knife to support you. Now that the Milk Street Santoku Knife is on sale for nearly half off, it's a great time to gear up.

Designed by award-winning chef and personality Christopher Kimball, this gorgeous knife is made in the Japanese Santoku style, which is a safer and more effective all-purpose alternative to the triangular European chef's knife. This Milk Street edition features a 7" blade that gets taller at the heel before rounding into a sheeps' foot tip. The pronounced blade curve in the belly makes it easier to mince and rock chop, while the pointed tip is suitable for prepping pesky vegetables like garlic and shallots.

The Santoku knife is all about comfort, and this knife is no exception. The "lock-in" ergonomic handle is fashioned from durable matte-finished polymer. It's broad at the top and narrower at the bottom for a palm-filling grip that prevents twisting, turning, or slipping while you're using it. Plus, the scalloped blade heel makes the knife comfortable to choke up on while you're chopping for a more confident grip. With plenty of blade steel to protect your fingers, you'll be able to make quick work of all kinds of food.

Slice, dice, mince, and more. Right now, you can get the Milk Street Santoku Knife for 44 percent off $89 at just $49.95.

