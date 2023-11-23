Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs and everyday professionals often find the holiday shopping season creeping up on them, and by then, it's too late to avoid the rush and find the deals. That's why this Black Friday deal is worth keeping an eye on. Ideal for anyone you know who likes to cook, this Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge is on sale for only $49.97 or $94.97 for a two-pack through November 27 for Black Friday.

This professional-grade sharpener is ideal for home cooks who find their knives growing dull over time. Offering an accessible design that can elevate all of your at-home cutting tools, the Angle Pro functions with four main parts.

This device comes with a steel angle gauge, designed to measure the precise angle of the blade that it's sharpening so that it can hone in on it as well as possible. It also features ceramic wheels, which help straighten a knife's blade and can improve its performance. The diamond wheels included are there to sharpen, and it's reported they're capable of bringing a blade to a razor-sharp state. Lastly, the sharpener's tungsten carbide rods help refresh the edge of the blade, attacking dullness.

The Gadget Flow confirmed this product's capabilities, stating, "It hones, sharpens, and gives your knife a new edge at every angle." This capable and unique product is on sale for Black Friday, making it a great gift opportunity for yourself or a home chef in your life.

Now through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT, grab one of these pack options at a Black Friday price:

