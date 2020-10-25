Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Treat Sore Muscles Anywhere with This Portable Massager Reduce muscle pain, improve function, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneur Store

Remote life comes with all kinds of stressors and bumps. Whether you're uncomfortable in your office chair all day or you've picked up a workout regimen now that you don't have to commute, it's entirely likely your muscles aren't feeling 100 percent all the time. While that's part of aging, you can give yourself some relief with the Alyne Therapy Massager.

This patent-pending, professional-grade massager utilizes concentrated and rapid movements to treat muscle and deep-tissue pain right at the source. As it relaxes muscle tissue, it helps to drain lactic acid build-up that causes soreness, decrease nerve compression, and increase your range of motion. With three impact modes, three tilt angles, and three quick snap attachments, you can cater to all of your body's muscle needs, whether you're sore after a workout, stiff after sitting all day, or have chronic joint pain.

With the Alyne Therapy Massager, you can also improve blood and lymph circulation and enhance the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to muscle cells. This will give you an extra burst of energy and can even help heal scar tissue or muscle tears. With reduced pain throughout your body, you'll be able to do more with less wear and tear.

Designed to be fully portable, the Alyne Therapy Massager can easily travel with you from home to the office to the gym to meet all of your muscle needs anywhere. So don't just go around in pain. Normally $299, you can save 20 percent off the Alyne Therapy Massager when you get it for $239 today.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Costco Settled a $2 Million Class Action Lawsuit — Here's Who's Eligible to Make a Claim for Cash

The settlement involves customers who purchased a Kirkland Signature product.

By Emily Rella
Business Solutions

This Is Your Last Chance to Get Microsoft Office for $25

Get fully capable versions of Excel, Word, and your favorite Office software apps

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

The Way People Sell Online is Fundamentally Flawed — Here's What to Do Instead

Live launching and traditional evergreen strategies are outdated marketing tactics. Here's how to build an evergreen funnel that actually converts.

By Nicki Krawczyk
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

How to Maximize Every Hour of Your Day for Unstoppable Productivity

Maximize and win your day with these key strategies that are guaranteed to boost your productivity and help you achieve your goals.

By John Kitchens
Business News

Apple Labels These 3 Iconic Products 'Vintage,' and Soon-to-Be 'Obsolete'

Apple Stores and repair shops will only fix these devices for up to two more years.

By Sherin Shibu