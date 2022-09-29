Treat Your Plants Well with This Intuitive App

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Being an entrepreneur isn't all about working hard all the time. You have to make time for your hobbies, too. After all, if you don't give yourself a chance to rejuvenate, you won't be able to reach those productive peaks again.

NatureID

If you have a green thumb, you might get more from your gardening hobby with NatureID, an AI-based app that helps anyone identify plants, diagnose plant diseases, and improve your plant care.

NatureID has earned a 4.6/5-star rating on the App Store and has been downloaded more than eight million times, as well as a 4/5-star rating on the Google Play Store. It's also been included on lists by iPhoneness, Well+Good, and Donna Moderna as an app to improve your plant care.

Using the powerful AI, NatureID can identify more than 14,000 plant species, diagnose their welfare, and give specific care advice all in a matter of seconds, the company says. Just take a photo of indoor or outdoor plants using the NatureID app, and it will recommend soil, water, fertilizer, temperature conditions, and provide advice that's been curated by expert botanists. With the light meter, you can measure the sunlight level around your plants to find the best place to put them, too.

As a plant doctor and plant care guide, NatureID can help you provide the best care possible for your plants to help them thrive and react in the right way when your plants do get sick. Plus, the plant journal can give you timely reminders to water your plant and let you set watering, misting, feeding, and rotating schedules right in the app — with the help of the app's recommendations.

In addition to the care guide, NatureID also offers a plant encyclopedia that will make all of your nature walks that much more fulfilling.

If you have or want to gain a green thumb, NatureID can help. Get a lifetime subscription to the PlantID plant identification app for 66 percent off $59 at just $19.99.

Prices subject to change.