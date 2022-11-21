Wander + Ivy Has Cracked the Wine Drinker's Dilemma

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

An ordinary glass of wine is defined as 5 ounces. That means there are about five full glasses of wine to be poured from a standard wine bottle. According to U.S. dietary guidelines, alcohol moderation works out to about one drink per day for women and two a day for men as a rule of thumb. So if you open a bottle of wine and aren't sharing, you shouldn't be finishing a bottle all by yourself in a sitting.

Wander+Ivy Wander+Ivy

The problem is good wine is good. And once a bottle is open and the clock is ticking on what's inside, it's often too tempting to keep drinking or pop that cork back in the bottle and forget all about it. So instead, Wander + Ivy worked out an elegant solution: single-serve wine bottles that supply all the joy and pleasure of a great, award-winning wine without the pressure of overindulging.

Launched in 2017, the Wander + Ivy line now includes five different wine types, each served up in a cute yet functionally brilliant bottle that holds 6.3 fluid ounces. Plus, the vineyards are in some of the best wine-producing regions in the world, ensuring an award-winning taste.

Whether you're a fan of a Spanish-blend red, a rich California Cabernet, a crisp, dry pink Rosé, a floral Italian white, or a bright, cheery Chardonnay — all of Wander + Ivy's world-class wines are of exquisite quality. Every grape is organically grown and maintained without harsh herbicides, pesticides, added sugars, coloring, or flavor concentrates.

If you've got a favorite, you can order it in a box of 8, 16, or 24 bottles and have them delivered right to your door. Or mix and match for some variety with both assorted red and white boxes. And if you've found a Wander + Ivy wine that you love and don't want to ever be without, you can sign up for its wine subscription service, which re-ups your specific order every month.

Keep your wine supply well stocked with a Wander + Ivy order now. During its Black Friday sale, you can save up to 30 percent off site-wide, now through 11/29.

Prices subject to change.