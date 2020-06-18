Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Aliphine Tuliamuk, 10-time United States National Champion marathon runner and sponsored athlete for the Hoka One One, talks about some of the lessons she learned during her transition to the U.S., as well as the role that self-motivation has played in her athletic career.

Tuliamuk and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a variety of topics including what the current crisis is like for athletes in individual and team sports, why you need to take the time to slow down and enjoy life. The pair also chat about finding little ways to boost your motivation, as well as why you should accomplish every task as if there is someone watching.

