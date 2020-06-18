You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

By David Meltzer

Aliphine Tuliamuk, 10-time United States National Champion marathon runner and sponsored athlete for the Hoka One One, talks about some of the lessons she learned during her transition to the U.S., as well as the role that self-motivation has played in her athletic career.

Tuliamuk and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a variety of topics including what the current crisis is like for athletes in individual and team sports, why you need to take the time to slow down and enjoy life. The pair also chat about finding little ways to boost your motivation, as well as why you should accomplish every task as if there is someone watching.

David Meltzer

Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach

David Meltzer, co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and host of Entrepreneur's podcast, “The Playbook”, is a Top 100 Business Coach, global public speaker and three-time international best-selling author who has been honored by Variety as “Sports Humanitarian of the Year”.

