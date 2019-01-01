Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2015

Startups Magazine: March 2015
Featured Article
4 Examples of Risks Leading to Reward
Meet the mavericks whose eccentric ideas paid off big.
12 Signs You Have an Entrepreneurial Mindset
If you want to start a business and you can relate to these traits, go for it!
This Site Wants to Help You Make Startup Friends While You Travel
Startuptravels aims to help entrepreneurs meet with other entrepreneurs in the cities they visit.
Related Articles
Dinner Lab
Data-licious: How Dinner Lab Used Feedback to Improve Food and Conversation
A members-only supper club feeds a national pipeline of rising-star chefs.
Ready For Anything
Why You Have to Get Better at Saying 'No'
If your people-pleasing ways are hurting your business and productivity, it's time to rethink your strategy.
Franchises
Why Millennials Are Becoming Franchisees
A decade ago, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone in the franchising industry who thought 20 and 30-year-olds were prime franchisee candidates. That has changed.
Failure
How These Entrepreneurs Failed Their Way to Millions
These resilient entrepreneurs bounced back after losing it all, again and again.
Food Businesses
Can Fast Food Be Healthy? One Franchise Is Proving the Point and Profiting.
Freshii is fast food's new green machine.
Lessons
How a Brick-and-Mortar Furniture Shop Struck Ecommerce Gold
The owner of a Missouri-based appliance and furniture store moved online and now has a national customer base.
Franchises
The Hottest Franchise Categories of the Year
From child care to spa services, a look at the opportunities in the franchising world.