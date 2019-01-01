My Queue

Startups Magazine: March 2015

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2015
Featured Article

4 Examples of Risks Leading to Reward

Meet the mavericks whose eccentric ideas paid off big.

12 Signs You Have an Entrepreneurial Mindset

If you want to start a business and you can relate to these traits, go for it!

This Site Wants to Help You Make Startup Friends While You Travel

Startuptravels aims to help entrepreneurs meet with other entrepreneurs in the cities they visit.

Data-licious: How Dinner Lab Used Feedback to Improve Food and Conversation
Dinner Lab

Data-licious: How Dinner Lab Used Feedback to Improve Food and Conversation

A members-only supper club feeds a national pipeline of rising-star chefs.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Why You Have to Get Better at Saying 'No'
Ready For Anything

Why You Have to Get Better at Saying 'No'

If your people-pleasing ways are hurting your business and productivity, it's time to rethink your strategy.
Michael Hess | 3 min read
Why Millennials Are Becoming Franchisees
Franchises

Why Millennials Are Becoming Franchisees

A decade ago, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone in the franchising industry who thought 20 and 30-year-olds were prime franchisee candidates. That has changed.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
How These Entrepreneurs Failed Their Way to Millions
Failure

How These Entrepreneurs Failed Their Way to Millions

These resilient entrepreneurs bounced back after losing it all, again and again.
Michelle Goodman | 8 min read
Can Fast Food Be Healthy? One Franchise Is Proving the Point and Profiting.
Food Businesses

Can Fast Food Be Healthy? One Franchise Is Proving the Point and Profiting.

Freshii is fast food's new green machine.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
4 Tips for Landing Revenue-Based Financing
Financing

4 Tips for Landing Revenue-Based Financing

No profit? No assets? No problem.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
How a Brick-and-Mortar Furniture Shop Struck Ecommerce Gold
Lessons

How a Brick-and-Mortar Furniture Shop Struck Ecommerce Gold

The owner of a Missouri-based appliance and furniture store moved online and now has a national customer base.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 3 min read
The Hottest Franchise Categories of the Year
Franchises

The Hottest Franchise Categories of the Year

From child care to spa services, a look at the opportunities in the franchising world.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
