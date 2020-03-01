Startups Magazine: March 2020

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2020
Read this Issue

Featured Article

A Strong Network Can Be Your Business's Best Safety Net

When I lost my job, I felt like I lost everything. But I hadn't. Here's how I built a network that helped me rebound even stronger.

Why This Entrepreneur Went from Independent Business Owner to Franchisee

By joining FastSigns, Nikki Taheri found a new world of support.

Why This Air Force Vet Became a Marco's Pizza Franchisee

The two careers have more in common than you'd think.

Editor's Note

How to Sell Yourself

The opening sentence of our pitch is our most important. And too many of us are getting it wrong.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
How This Founder Raised Venture Capital -- Before She Built Her Debut Product

How This Founder Raised Venture Capital -- Before She Built Her Debut Product

Interior designer Nicole Gibbons knew she could create a better interior paint brand. She also knew she couldn't bootstrap the process.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 4 min read
How The Country's Goofiest Baseball Team Made Millions
Reinvention

How The Country's Goofiest Baseball Team Made Millions

The Savannah Bananas' Jesse Cole turned an unloved team into the hottest ticket in town. Now he has a lesson for every CEO who wants to turn a company around: Stop doing what people hate.
Jennifer Miller | 15+ min read
There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?
Franchises

There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?

How franchises are working to boost their workforce.
Maggie Ginsberg | 13 min read
You Don't Need to Leave Your Hometown to Start a Great Business
Success Strategies

You Don't Need to Leave Your Hometown to Start a Great Business

Forget Silicon Valley. A growing number of entrepreneurs are returning to their roots to build a business.
Maggie Ginsberg | 13 min read
How Edible Arrangements Learned to Embrace a New Kind of 'Edible'
Problem Solvers

How Edible Arrangements Learned to Embrace a New Kind of 'Edible'

What once seemed like a threat to Tariq Farid's business is now a huge opportunity.
Jason Feifer Editor-in-Chief | 4 min read
