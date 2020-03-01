Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - March 2020

Featured Article
A Strong Network Can Be Your Business's Best Safety Net
When I lost my job, I felt like I lost everything. But I hadn't. Here's how I built a network that helped me rebound even stronger.
Why This Entrepreneur Went from Independent Business Owner to Franchisee
By joining FastSigns, Nikki Taheri found a new world of support.
Why This Air Force Vet Became a Marco's Pizza Franchisee
The two careers have more in common than you'd think.
Related Articles
Editor's Note
How to Sell Yourself
The opening sentence of our pitch is our most important. And too many of us are getting it wrong.
How This Founder Raised Venture Capital -- Before She Built Her Debut Product
Interior designer Nicole Gibbons knew she could create a better interior paint brand. She also knew she couldn't bootstrap the process.
Reinvention
How The Country's Goofiest Baseball Team Made Millions
The Savannah Bananas' Jesse Cole turned an unloved team into the hottest ticket in town. Now he has a lesson for every CEO who wants to turn a company around: Stop doing what people hate.
Franchises
There's a Skilled Trade Labor Shortage. Can We Fix It?
How franchises are working to boost their workforce.
Success Strategies
You Don't Need to Leave Your Hometown to Start a Great Business
Forget Silicon Valley. A growing number of entrepreneurs are returning to their roots to build a business.
Problem Solvers
How Edible Arrangements Learned to Embrace a New Kind of 'Edible'
What once seemed like a threat to Tariq Farid's business is now a huge opportunity.