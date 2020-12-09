10 Strategies for Earning Passive Income How to make $1,000 a month without doing additional work.
In this video, financial advisor Jeff Rose provides ten strategies for earning passive income on a consistent, monthly basis. These strategies are:
- Real estate, whether by renting your property or investing in a property to rent on platforms such as Airbnb
- Private or online REITS (real estate investment trusts)
- Peer-to-peer lending via platforms such as Prosper
- Dividends from individual stocks or ETFs
- Bonds, though interest rates are low right now and may lock your money up for ten or more years
- High-yield (online) savings accounts, though interest rates for these are also very low —but even a rate below one percent is better than nothing
- Cryptocurrency savings accounts, which are riskier but currently yielding high interest
- Affiliate marketing — sharing products and services that you love and getting paid via links on your web site or YouTube channel
- YouTube, by publishing videos that will continue to earn you money long after you've posted
- Digital products such as email challenges, PDFs, ebooks, online courses, etc.