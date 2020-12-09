Get All Access for $5/mo

10 Strategies for Earning Passive Income How to make $1,000 a month without doing additional work.

By Jeff Rose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, financial advisor Jeff Rose provides ten strategies for earning passive income on a consistent, monthly basis. These strategies are:

  1. Real estate, whether by renting your property or investing in a property to rent on platforms such as Airbnb
  2. Private or online REITS (real estate investment trusts)
  3. Peer-to-peer lending via platforms such as Prosper
  4. Dividends from individual stocks or ETFs
  5. Bonds, though interest rates are low right now and may lock your money up for ten or more years
  6. High-yield (online) savings accounts, though interest rates for these are also very low —but even a rate below one percent is better than nothing
  7. Cryptocurrency savings accounts, which are riskier but currently yielding high interest
  8. Affiliate marketing — sharing products and services that you love and getting paid via links on your web site or YouTube channel
  9. YouTube, by publishing videos that will continue to earn you money long after you've posted
  10. Digital products such as email challenges, PDFs, ebooks, online courses, etc.

Related: 4 Ways to Start Adding Income Streams Now
Jeff Rose

Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger

Jeff Rose is an entrepreneur disguised as a certified financial planner, author and blogger.  He's best know for his blog GoodFinancialCents.com and book, Soldier of Finance: Take Charge of Your Money and Invest in Your Future.  He's also the editor of LifeInsurancebyJeff.com. He escaped a path of financial destruction from dropping out of college with over $20,000 of credit card debt to become a self-made millionaire. His mission is help future generations achieve financial freedom by developing strong money habits and unleashing their entrepreneurial spirit.   

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 32-Year-Old Started a Side Hustle With $3,000 — Now It Makes Over $100,000 a Month: 'I Can't Get Enough'

Sean Hall needed a solution for his health struggles — so he came up with his own.

By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

Grow Your Business with MS Project for $20

Scale up your business with support.

By StackCommerce
Business News

Paramount Global Is Laying Off Thousands of U.S. Employees

The job cuts are expected to begin in the coming weeks and will be completed by the end of the year.

By Emily Rella
Money & Finance

10 High-Paying, In-Demand Jobs of the Future That I Would Consider If I Were Planning My Career Now

The career market is set for significant changes in the coming years.

By Georgi Todorov
Business News

Trump Says the U.S. President Should Have 'a Say' in Federal Reserve Decisions

The Fed has controlled interest rates since the 1950s.

By Sherin Shibu
Employee Experience & Recruiting

5 Strategies for Leaders to Future-Proof Their Workforce

To adapt to shifts, create an environment that encourages constant learning and invest in the right tools and strategies for ongoing success.

By Pedro A. Barboglio Murra