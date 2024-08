Jeff Rose is an entrepreneur disguised as a certified financial planner, author and blogger. He's best know for his blog GoodFinancialCents.com and book,He's also the editor of LifeInsurancebyJeff.com . He escaped a path of financial destruction from dropping out of college with over $20,000 of credit card debt to become a self-made millionaire. His mission is help future generations achieve financial freedom by developing strong money habits and unleashing their entrepreneurial spirit.