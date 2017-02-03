Don't Make Things Awkward: Reduce Uncertainty and Proactively Communicate

Sylvie di Giusto, founder of Executive Image consulting and author of "The Image of Leadership," provides tips to help you lead your business.

By Jill Schiefelbein

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This video is part of a series brought to you by Entrepreneur's book division, Entrepreneur Press, the publisher of Jill Schiefelbein's book Dynamic Communication: 27 Strategies to Grow, Lead, and Manage Your Business.

In this Dynamic Communication interview, author Jill Schiefelbein chats with Sylvie di Giusto, founder of Executive Image consulting and author of The Image of Leadership, who gives a tip that can help you lead your business. If you want to really understand how your image can help you get more business, or how it's hurting your chances at gaining your next opportunity, watch this video.

  • What are the four components that make up your image?
  • How are image and communication related?
  • What is a digital footprint and why does it matter?
  • Who is responsible for your digital footprint and online image?

Learn the answer to these questions and more in this video with entrepreneur and professional speaker Sylvie di Giusto.

Want to see the full interview with Sylvie di Giusto? Learn more below.

Di Giusto's interview excerpt is featured in Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business Chapter 2: Don't Make Things Awkward: Reduce Uncertainty and Proactively Communicate

In this 27-video series, the author of Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business, Jill Schiefelbein, interviews stand-out companies and entrepreneurs to bring you great bites of information to help improve your communication and drive results. You can access 12-plus hours of content -- the full interviews for each of these 27 brilliant minds, by purchasing Dynamic Communication: Strategies to Grow, Lead, & Manage Your Business and accessing the book's bonus site.

Watch more videos from Jill on her YouTube channel and buy the book at Amazon.

Jill Schiefelbein

Professional Speaker and Business Communication Expert

Jill Schiefelbein is a former professor, professional speaker, and business communication expert. From analyzing documents obtained from military raids of terrorist camps to dissect jihadi communication strategies, building an online education office serving more than 60,000 students, to her own award-winning entrepreneurial ventures, Schiefelbein loves a strategic challenge. Her business, The Dynamic Communicator, creates and executes communication strategies that help companies solve problems, retain talent and produce revenue. Pre-order her new book Dynamic Communication (Entrepreneur Press, March 2017) today.

