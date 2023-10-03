A look at the ever-evolving role of a chief financial officer, the skills CEOs say they want from their financial partners, and how CFOs can deliver.

The headline is everywhere: "Today's CEOs want more from their CFOs." KPMG research says 63% of surveyed CEOs believe that the CFO's role will continue to increase in significance compared with other C-suite jobs. Yet 30% of CEOs said their CFOs don't understand, much less assist with, organizational challenges.

One company that know this very well is Oracle NetSuite. They interviewed more than a dozen CEOs to find out what they seek in a CFO and what makes for a top finance partner. The good news: These traits are also CFO career-building powerhouses. While there were variations based on industry, some general sentiments remained constant.

Gary Meisner, a 25+ year career CFO/VP Finance/Controller veteran, an MBA/CPA (inactive) with experience in public and private equity-backed companies, and now a Principal Value Management Consultant with Oracle NetSuite.

Understand how CEOs are looking for their CFOs to go well beyond the balance sheet to serve as strategic partners who contribute to growth.

Learn the seven key skills that were identified as critically important to CEOs.

Get insight into the fundamental ways in which they can shape their experience and to assure they have the needed skills.

