Free Webinar: What CEOs Want in a CFO A look at the ever-evolving role of a chief financial officer, the skills CEOs say they want from their financial partners, and how CFOs can deliver.

By Entrepreneur Events

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

The headline is everywhere: "Today's CEOs want more from their CFOs." KPMG research says 63% of surveyed CEOs believe that the CFO's role will continue to increase in significance compared with other C-suite jobs. Yet 30% of CEOs said their CFOs don't understand, much less assist with, organizational challenges.

One company that know this very well is Oracle NetSuite. They interviewed more than a dozen CEOs to find out what they seek in a CFO and what makes for a top finance partner. The good news: These traits are also CFO career-building powerhouses. While there were variations based on industry, some general sentiments remained constant.

Join us for our free webinar, What CEOs Want in a CFO, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. We'll cover seven top skills CEOs say they want from their financial partners and how CFOs can deliver.

Register Now

The conversation will be led by moderator Terry Rice. He will be joined by Gary Meisner, a 25+ year career CFO/VP Finance/Controller veteran, an MBA/CPA (inactive) with experience in public and private equity-backed companies, and now a Principal Value Management Consultant with Oracle NetSuite.

Attendees of this webinar will:

  • Understand how CEOs are looking for their CFOs to go well beyond the balance sheet to serve as strategic partners who contribute to growth.
  • Learn the seven key skills that were identified as critically important to CEOs.
  • Get insight into the fundamental ways in which they can shape their experience and to assure they have the needed skills.

The What CEOs Want in a CFO webinar will take place live on Tuesday, October 31 at 3 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. PT.

Register Now
Entrepreneur Events

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Finance Financial Management Chief financial officer

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'It's Getting Worse By the Week': Kevin O'Leary Issues Grave Warning About Commercial Real Estate Industry

The "Shark Tank" star spoke to impending devaluation of stocks in the industry on FOX Business' "Varney & Co."

By Emily Rella
Business News

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says AI 'Is Real' and Will Eliminate the 5-Day Work Week. Here's How His Company's Going All In.

The financial services firm advertised for thousands of AI-related roles earlier this year.

By Amanda Breen
Buying / Investing in Business

Why Entrepreneurs Swear by WELD as the Secret to Maximizing Wealth

Write-Offs, Exit value, Lower taxes, Depreciation: Use the WELD method's transformative principles for unmatched entrepreneurial wealth.

By Ryan Zink
Business Plans

Want to Know If You Have a Great Business Idea? Ask Yourself These 10 Questions.

Business expert Eric Butow gives you a list of probing questions to help you analyze your idea in the new book "Write Your Own Business Plan."

By Entrepreneur Staff
Living

How to Balance Entrepreneurship and Family Life in 2023 and Beyond

Our evolved definition of success underscores the undeniable importance of mental and physical well-being.

By Henri Al Helaly
Growing a Business

This Ancient Ritual Is Key to How I Run a Company of 500 People. Harvard Research Shows Why.

Rituals are underrated ways to keep people connected.

By Harry Ritter