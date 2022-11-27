Get a Doorbuster Deal on This Stock Education Platform
Learn the stock market while improving your investments.
Every year, Black Friday offers all kinds of great deals. But the best deals are ones that you can keep on benefiting from for years to come. That's why this year, it's a great time to take advantage of Tykr Stock Screener.
With the stock market going through significant ups and downs and inflation soaring, it's time to protect your wealth by growing your wealth. Tykr has a 4.9/5-star rating on Trustpilot because it's such a valuable resource to teach you better investment strategies that will pay off long after you get it. And, right now, we're offering it for one day only for a Black Friday price.
Tykr is an incredibly easy tool to help you minimize the guesswork in investing. The intuitive app lets you find great investments within 30 seconds, with support for more than 30,000 US and international stocks. Each stock has a summary that describes the stock as either On Sale (potential buy), Watch, or Overpriced (potential sell). The summary comes from all of the rigorous work that Tykr's algorithm does behind the scenes to simplify your investing. (All of which is completely open-source so you can understand exactly how Tykr reached its score.) Tykr also offers a score that assesses the financial strength of any given stock.
In addition to stock screening, Tykr is also an investing educational resource, helping you understand how to reduce risk while you diversify your portfolio. It's a simple way to increase your returns in the market, even when it's in a bad place.
Today only, you can get a lifetime subscription to Tykr Stock Screener as part of these doorbuster deals for just $99.99 (reg. $900).
Prices subject to change.
