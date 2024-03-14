⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Learn Candlestick Trading: This E-learning Bundle Is $25 This Week Only The 2024 bundle features courses on day trading, candlestick trading, volume trading, and more.

Whether you work in finance or are simply an entrepreneur or professional looking to add new streams of income to your portfolio, studying up on day trading might be worth your time. During a limited-time price drop that runs through this week only, you can get The 2024 Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Master Class Bundle on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $400). This comprehensive bundle features eight courses and over 14 hours of content on candlestick trading, day trading, volume trading, and more.

The first course is the best place to start for those with little experience. In Day Trading For Dummies: 1-Hour Beginner Course, you can get your feet wet in an environment that comfortably acknowledges that it's for starters. Across 24 lectures, this course covers simple technical and fundamental analysis strategies that are designed to help you turn a consistent profit. It's rated an average of 4.6/5 stars by verified students.

The Ultimate Candlestick Trading and Analysis Masterclass is another popular course in the bundle that goes over candlestick basics, candlestick day trading strategies, and more. This one has an average rating of 4.8/5 stars by students.

Every class in this bundle is taught by Travis Rose, who himself is a full-time day trader with more than five years of working successfully. Rose has an average instructor rating of 4.5/5 stars, and his goal is to help new traders achieve financial freedom.

This week only, you can get The 2024 Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Master Class Bundle on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $400).

