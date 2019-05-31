Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

These Tips Can Help You Discover Which Stocks to Buy

Don't just go with your gut when it comes to your finances.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town explains what to do when researching a company you might want to invest in. There are tons of resources you can turn to, including specialty reports and tipsters. Town recalls an old saying that "very smart people can do very dumb things." So, take a step back from all the noise, stop listening to others and do your own research.

Town also recommends avoiding companies that fail to demonstrate consistent growth, and that you should always buy stocks with a margin of safety attached. That way, you will have a cushion to make mistakes in case your chosen companies don't perform as expected.

Click play to hear more from Phil Town.

Related: 6 Bad Habits That Can Cut Into Your Retirement Savings

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Latest

Living

3 Unexpected Ways to Improve Your Focus and Help Boost Your Energy

In this video, Ben Angel shows you tools for improving your focus.

Watch now
Money & Finance

How This DeFi Platform Plans to Overhaul Traditional Finance

The CEO of RDX Works explains what DeFi is all about and how it is positioned to completely change how we deal with our personal finance.

Watch now
Science & Technology

This Cybersecurity Startup Emerged from Stealth to Redefine Browser Security For Enterprise.

The co-founder and CEO of LayerX discusses how his company's security platform is taking browser security to the next level.

Watch now
Growing a Business

"King of NIL" Rayquan Smith on How to Market Yourself with Hustle

Interview with Norfolk State student athlete Rayquan Smith about personal branding, being more than a student athlete, and profiting from name, image, and likeness.

Watch now
Living

3 Stress-Busting Biohacks to Help You Focus

Try these 3 simple and little-known biohacks for managing stress.

Watch now
Science & Technology

How This Blockchain Network Is Taking Its Power Back

CEO Yves La Rose sat down with Jessica Abo to talk about how the EOS Network Foundation is building a new future.

Watch now
Leadership

Vibe N Slurp founder Chef Wayne Carrington on Finding Inspiration and Acting On It

Interview with Vibe N Slurp founder Wayne Carrington about the importance of mentorship, being a constant learner, and creating a strong family business.

Watch now
Living

3 Ways to Mitigate the Effects of Sleep Deprivation

In this video, Ben Angel shows you how to mitigate the negative effects of sleep deprivation.

Watch now
Watch now
Science & Technology

This Singapore-Based Accelerator and VC Is Raising a $100M to Catalyze the Growth of Web3

The founding partner of LongHash Ventures discusses its Fund II and why people should care about the crypto landscape.

Watch now
Living

Trying to Pinpoint the Pinnacle of Your Story? Think Back to Your Biggest Setback

Journalist Amy Shoenthal shares her research around how we handle setbacks and why they aren't always a bad thing.

Watch now
Business News

Momofuku CEO Marguerite Zabar Mariscal on Rising To The Top

Interview with Momofuku CEO Marguerite Zabar Mariscal about playing the long game, finding strategic partnerships, new restaurant technology, and not being obsessed with perfection.

Watch now
Living

Are You a Social Media Addict? Here's 5 Unexpected Ways to Quit

Is social media the problem behind your lack of focus? Ben Angel discusses the effects of social media on the brain and our ability to focus.

Watch now
Living

Meet the Entrepreneur and Mom Teaching Kids About Volunteering Through Family Projects

The founder of Alltrusits shares how she's helping families talk about topics such as homelessness, bees, clean water, hunger, foster animals and climate action.

Watch now
Leadership

Chef Robert Irvine on Making a Difference in Hospitality — and the World

Interview with World-Famous Chef and Philanthropist Robert Irvine of The Robert Irvine Brand Family about supporting others, embracing a military culture in business, and the essence of leadership.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Restaurant Influencers
    Every week host and restaurant owner Shawn P. Walchef talks with leaders in restaurant and hospitality about their secrets to finding success with customers and growing a brand online.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.
  • placeholder image

    How Brands Are Born
    How Brands Are Born with Kristen Aldridge features the origin stories behind the world’s most impactful brands.