Empower

Juggling your bank accounts, investments, and spending is a headache not easily solved with a simple spreadsheet. For entrepreneurs, this act is even more complex. Since you probably don't want to add another subscription fee on top of all the others for a program that helps you sort things out, try this completely free portfolio tracker.

The Empower Personal Dashboard helps you take control of your financial life, no matter what that means to you right now—or in the future. Track your investments? Of course. Plan for retirement? Save up to buy a vacation home? Increase your net worth? Work toward it all and more.

It's totally free, so there's no reason not to try the Empower Personal Dashboard. Sign up for Empower today and start playing with your portfolio.

Getting started with portfolio management

Whether this is your first time tracking your portfolio or you're checking to see if Empower's free tool is better than the one you're currently shelling out payments for, you'll love how simple it is to set up.

Start by creating an account and entering your goals. It's okay if they're going to change in the future; just start with where you're at right now. Here are the options, though you can select multiples or enter something different:

  • Understand and track your net worth
  • Set savings goals and track your budget
  • Monitor and track investments
  • Optimize your investment strategy and reduce fees
  • Feel more confident about your retirement
  • Plan for life events (home purchase, education, etc.)

Then, you'll connect your investment, retirement, bank, and real estate accounts directly. From your information, Empower can calculate your total assets, track your spending and saving patterns, and understand your credit card and loan debts.

Instead of manually updating a spreadsheet with numbers weekly (or daily), Empower pulls numbers from your accounts constantly to keep everything up-to-date. Also, with everything in one place, you'll have clarity before making informed decisions about investments, budgeting, and long-term financial planning for both your personal life and entrepreneurial investments.

You might discover that one of your investments has been underperforming, that you forgot to cancel a subscription service, or that you need to contribute more to your retirement plan if you want to hit the sunny beaches on time.

Get on a free call with a financial advisor

Not only is using the Empower Personal Dashboard free, but you can also hop on a phone call with an Empower financial professional for a free portfolio analysis when you have $100K+ in assets (savings, investment accounts, employer-sponsored 401ks, etc.). This is your chance to ask questions about improving your financial situation or reaching the goals outlined on your account.

They may also have general advice on your portfolio, planning for retirement, or monitoring investments. You should take advantage of their tips as much as you can on this complimentary phone call.

For entrepreneurs, this free consultation can be even more valuable in gaining insights into managing business finances, optimizing investments, and planning for future growth. The consultation is free with no obligation to hire Empower.

Try Empower's free financial planning tool today and plan for a more successful tomorrow. Whether you're able to build as much wealth as Warren Buffet is up to you.

Prices subject to change.

Empower Personal Wealth, LLC ("EPW") compensates ("Company") for new leads. ("Company") is not an investment client of Empower Advisory Group, LLC.
