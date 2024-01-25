Tykr Stock Screener's Premium Plan is an Extra $20 Off with This Code The deal on this lifetime subscription is available now through January 28.

Investing is attractive to most people with growing wealth, but it, of course, doesn't come without the potential for major risk. For those who want to embark on a life of investing cautiously and with as much data as they can, utilizing a proven screening tool can be a great strategy.

A lifetime subscription to the Tykr Stock Screener Premium Plan is on sale with an extra $20 off through January 28th at 11:59 p.m. PT with code STOCK. Tykr screens stocks for you and then gives insights to teach you as to which ones are lower risk versus higher risk. While this service does not recommend or advise anything, it provides education and metrics that can be used to educate yourself and build confidence.

Tykr provides users with data on over 30,000 stocks from around the world. It works fast, making it possible for new users to discover investment opportunities within 30 seconds of logging on. Tykr screens stocks and investment opportunities for you, and it offers an open-source calculator feature to help you better analyze stocks and understand what you're looking at.

Tykr has a 4.5/5-star average rating on NewtonAdvisor, Capterra, Day Trade Review, AppSumo, and Trustpilot. Discover how this educational tool has earned such a stunning reputation while you can secure a lifetime with Tykr for a relatively low sale price.

