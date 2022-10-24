A Maryland couple signed a contract to buy a foreclosed home on Thursday.

By Friday, there were strangers living in the house with 'no trespassing' signs posted.

"Right now my clients are highly upset and we just don't know what to do at this point," the realtor said.

This story originally appeared on Business Insider.

Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. via BI The house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland.

On Thursday, a couple signed a contract with a bank to buy a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland. By Friday, mysterious strangers had moved in and refused to leave.

The couple — who wish to remain unidentified — first noticed the strangers moving into their new home on Thursday and quickly called their realtor to figure out who the new residents were and how they were able to move into the previously foreclosed home, according to WUSA9.

"She panicked a little and called me and said, 'What is happening here?'" realtor Melea King said in reference to the wife, according to the local news station.

Just one day after the mysterious tenants showed up, King said they put up "no trespassing" and "beware of dog" signs. The news station reported seeing at least two men at the home on Dragoo Place Friday.

When the couple confronted the men on Thursday, they were shown a document the men claimed was a lease, but King said she doubts its legitimacy. Police were called to investigate the situation.

"Once the police was on site, they took a look at the lease and it was not accurate. It was not correct," King said.

However, Prince George's County Police told WUSA9 the strange case was more of a "civil matter" for the sheriff to handle. When reporters from the news station approached the men, they weren't met with many answers.

The men claimed the lease belonged to an uncle named "Quinn" but were unable to provide a last name. They declined to answer any other questions.

King said the couple is seeking answers from the bank on how anyone was able to gain access to the home. The house is listed on Long & Foster 's website as "pending."

"Right now my clients are highly upset and we just don't know what to do at this point," King said. "It should not be taking this long for this to be addressed."