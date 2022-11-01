U.S. News & World Report released their latest "Best Places to Retire" list this week, which ranks the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. on how well they meet retirement needs. Some of the factors measured are the happiness of residents, housing affordability, taxes, and the quality of healthcare.

While it's no surprise that various parts of Florida topped the list, it may be surprising (for some) that Pennsylvania took five of the top 10 retirement spots.

Leading the group as the best place to retire in the U.S. is Lancaster, Penn. According to the report, the city achieves a proper balance between natural beauty and cityscape. Residents range from young professionals and college students to farmers and families. The city is also ranked as one of the highest for quality of healthcare, the report noted.

Second on the list was Harrisburg, Penn., only about 40 miles away from Lancaster. It ranked especially high for housing affordability.

Here are the top 10 places to retire in the U.S.:

1. Lancaster, PA

Overall score: 7.2

Housing affordability: 6.4

Health care: 8.3

2. Harrisburg, PA

Overall score: 7.2

Housing affordability: 6.8

Health care: 7.9

3. Pensacola, FL

Overall score: 7.2

Housing affordability: 6.9

Health care: 4.7

4. Tampa, FL

Overall score: 7.2

Housing affordability: 6.3

Health care: 5.7

5. York, PA

Overall score: 7.2

Housing affordability: 6.5

Health care: 8.4

6. Naples, FL

Overall score: 7.2

Housing affordability: 4.8

Health care: 5.2

7. Daytona Beach, FL

Overall score: 7.1

Housing affordability: 6.6

Health care: 5.6

8. Ann Arbor, MI

Overall score: 7.1

Housing affordability: 6.0

Health care: 7.5

9. Allentown, PA

Overall score: 7.1

Housing affordability: 6.1

Health care: 8.8

10. Reading, PA

Overall score: 7.1

Housing affordability: 6.6

Health care: 8.4

You can read the full list, here.