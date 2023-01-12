Thrill-seekers will now have two more places to adventure as Universal Parks & Resorts announced that it will be opening two new theme park experiences in the U.S.

The first is taking the company's wildly-popular Halloween Horror Nights and expanding it into a year-round horror experience set to open in Las Vegas.

The 110,000-square-foot space will expand upon Vegas's 20-acre AREA15 entertainment district that opened in September 2020.

Universal Parks & Resorts

The concept will feature classic Universal horror characters like Frankenstein and Dracula as well as bring new stories and concepts to life through collaborations with modern-day filmmakers like Jordan Peele.

"With a variety of unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences that surround high energy food and beverage spaces by day turned haunting bars and eateries by night, the new concept marks the first time Universal has created a permanent horror experience beyond its theme parks," the company said in a release. "It will deliver on the thrills and frights its horror fans have come to love and excite anyone looking for a new level of experiential entertainment."

Universal did not disclose when the new experience was set to open but said that the company would share more details and an opening date "as plans shape up."

New Family-Friendly Texas Theme Park

On quite the opposite hand, Universal also announced that it will be opening a family-friendly park in Frisco, Texas, specifically aimed to cater to families with young kids.

Universal Parks & Resorts

"The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a regional audience. It will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet-and-greets, unique merchandise, and fun food and beverage venues," a company press release said. "Although smaller in size, it will still carry the same quality as Universal's other larger resort destinations."

The park is set to open on a 97-acre area of land that Universal recently purchased, which will also be home to a themed hotel. The company said that the Frisco park will have a "completely different look, feel and scale" than its other parks as it hopes to extend its audience and customer base.

Universal Parks & Resorts currently has five parks and resort locations internationally, with two in the U.S. and three in Asia.