20 Must-Learn AI and Automation Skills for 2025 Will you future-proof your career or fall behind?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is moving faster than most of us could've ever guessed. Who would've thought we'd have virtual assistants, let alone self-driving cars, by now? It feels like we're at a pivotal moment where you have to decide if you learn how to use AI and join the craze or get left behind. So, what'll it be: red pill or blue pill?

If you're taking the red pill and embracing the future, you might need some help. That's why we're sharing these ChatGPT and automation courses with more than 25 hours of content. For a limited time, you can get lifetime access for only $29.99 (reg. $790).

Learn more than 20 new AI skills

It doesn't matter if you've never touched ChatGPT or if you consider yourself its best acquaintance—these courses will teach you something new about AI. And, unlike just Googling tips or strategies, you can see hands-on examples and real-world applications.

Here's just a small sampling of what these lessons could teach you:

  • How to write better ChatGPT prompts
  • Turn raw data into compelling visuals
  • Automate the boring parts of your work
  • Create better content for social media
  • Have AI write accurate coding

By the end, you'll have a certificate of completion to include on your resume or LinkedIn profile to show you've been keeping up with the latest AI trends.

Future-proof your career with new AI skills from this $29.99 course bundle (reg. $790).

