4 strategies for harnessing new technologies as a growing startup

Facing the stark reality of startup funding plunging to a five-year low in the final quarter of 2023, entrepreneurs are at a crossroads. This year demands a revolution in their business strategies, where AI emerges not just as a tool but as a necessity for planning, launching and expanding their ventures right from the outset.

The McKinsey State of AI report highlights how the use of generative AI is growing across different business areas. This surge in AI adoption isn't merely a trend; it's a testament to its effectiveness in streamlining business processes, enhancing efficiency and driving growth. It signals a future where integrating AI could become not just advantageous for startups but essential for their survival, success and fundraising efforts.

What are the biggest benefits of AI for startups?

The first major benefit of using AI solutions in startups is strategic automation. By automating routine tasks such as data entry, scheduling and report generation, startups can significantly improve their operational efficiency. This automation frees up employees' time and energy for more strategic and creative tasks, thereby boosting overall productivity and efficiency. This strategic implementation of AI in workflow automation is revolutionizing startup operations, establishing a new benchmark for efficiency in the entrepreneurial landscape.

You may already be aware of AI's ability to automate tasks, but it's also incredibly valuable during the early stages of brainstorming or prototyping. Generative AI tools are adept at quickly generating a wide range of ideas for products, marketing campaigns and business models.

Take, for example, Virgin Voyages' Jen AI, a cutting-edge AI tool that lets users collaborate with Jennifer Lopez to create customized invitations. This process, which involves a brief interactive session using augmented reality technology, simplifies the creation of personalized invitations ready for distribution to friends and family. Similarly, the World Wildlife Fund's #WorldWithoutNature campaign leveraged AI to create visuals of a world without nature, in partnership with over 200 companies, to underscore the dire consequences of environmental neglect. These instances illustrate how AI can streamline creative processes. By using AI for campaign and product development, startups can alleviate the creative burden on their teams, enabling a focus on growth and other business priorities.

4 strategies for harnessing new technologies as a growing startup

This rapid innovation enabled by AI allows entrepreneurs to explore more possibilities efficiently. Here are four strategies for startups to integrate AI for business success.

1. Begin with your business problem, not just the technology:

As you explore AI solutions for your startup, focus on those that address your unique business challenges. Avoid the temptation to choose a cutting-edge tool simply because it's popular; such choices can lead to wasted investments. An IBM study surveying 2,500 global executives reveals that top-performing companies achieve a 13% return on investment from AI projects, which is over double the average ROI of 5.9%. This statistic underscores the importance of strategic selection and application of AI technologies.

Start by identifying the core issues your business faces. Don't let the allure of new technologies distract you from your actual needs. Know your purpose, and pinpoint specific challenges or inefficiencies in your business that AI or other technological tools could effectively address. When investing in these tools, prioritize them based on their potential impact on your profit and team productivity.

2. Test new technologies with a pilot project before full-scale implementation:

Rushing to adopt new technologies without fully understanding their impact on your team's productivity or customer perception could be detrimental. Therefore, you should consider introducing new technologies through small, low-risk pilot projects. This method allows you to evaluate the technology's effectiveness, pinpoint any potential issues and adjust as needed before investing heavily. Gathering data and feedback from your team during this pilot phase is vital in forming a comprehensive and effective technology implementation plan.

3. Empower your team with smart technology integration:

The impact of technology in your startup hinges on how adeptly your team uses it. In developing your technology implementation plan, make education and skill development a priority. By investing in training, you ensure that your team members are skilled in using new tools, which helps streamline their workflows.

Encourage a culture of curiosity and experimentation with technology, as this can spur greater innovation and efficiency. Additionally, consider how AI can directly benefit your employees and alleviate stress. Incorporating AI into your wellness initiatives is essential to prevent employee burnout due to the adoption of new technologies, especially as stress levels continue to escalate. For instance, if your startup uses AI to create 3D-printed objects, could you also use it to design ergonomic furniture for your remote workers? Or if AI is automating tasks and saving time, could this saved time be converted into paid breaks for your team? Implementing such strategies can significantly boost employee satisfaction and productivity.

4. Avoid innovating in isolation:

As you embark on your startup journey, often as a solo entrepreneur handling every aspect of your business, remember that AI can be your invaluable ally, almost like a deputy. However, your entrepreneurial path doesn't have to be a solitary one. Use AI to help you seek out collaborations and tap into external expertise.

Consider forming partnerships with technology providers, consultants or local universities to gain additional technical knowledge and guidance. Actively participate in communities or networks of entrepreneurs, particularly those with a focus on technology adoption. These connections can offer you valuable peer support and a wealth of shared best practices, significantly enriching your startup experience and reducing the sense of isolation often felt in solo entrepreneurship.

AI is transforming the way entrepreneurs approach business challenges and opportunities, offering diverse applications tailored to their specific needs. This adaptability makes AI a vital tool for entrepreneurs navigating the complexities of starting and developing their businesses.