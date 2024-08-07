Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Amp up Productivity with Microsoft Office 2019 for $25 Equip your business with essential tools for success.

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs and business owners, having the right tools can make all the difference in efficiency and productivity. Now, you can equip your team with Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac or Windows at an unbeatable price of just $24.97 (reg. $229).

This incredible offer provides a comprehensive suite of essential applications designed to streamline your workflow, enhance communication, and drive business growth—all without straining your budget.

MS Office 2019 includes the four core classic applications you need to run your business smoothly. With Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more, you can handle everything from document creation and data analysis to presentations and email management. These industry-standard tools are essential for daily business operations, whether you're drafting proposals, managing finances, or communicating with clients.

Both versions include the four mentioned above, as well as OneNote, which provides a central place to manage and organize notes. Only the Windows version also includes Publisher and Access, while only the Mac version has Teams Classic.

Unlike subscription-based models, Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac and Professional Plus 2019 for Windows offer access for a one-time purchase, providing lifetime access to the software. This means you can avoid ongoing monthly or yearly fees, making it a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to manage expenses.

For startups and small businesses, managing costs while maintaining high productivity is critical to success. Microsoft Office 2019 offers essential tools needed to run a professional business environment without the overhead of software subscriptions like you'd get with Microsoft 365.

Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your business's efficiency for a limited-time low cost.

Choose one of the following versions to save through September 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

StackSocial prices subject to change.
StackCommerce

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Is This Business Idea Too Good Not to Steal? Find Out on This Episode of 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.'

In this episode, contestants come with great products — and investors come with tough questions.

By Dan Bova
By Emily Rella
By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

I Made These 3 Big Mistakes When Starting a Business — Here's What I Learned From Them

Starting a business is a wild ride, and mistakes are — unfortunately — an inevitable part of the journey. Here are some of the biggest mistakes I've made along the way and, more importantly, the valuable lessons I've learned from them.

By Nicki Krawczyk
Business News

CrowdStrike Denies Responsibility for Delta Cancelations, Says Airline Declined Offers of 'Onsite Assistance'

The legal battle between the two companies is underway and both have lawyered up.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel