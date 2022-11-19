Become a Software Developer by Learning C for Only $40

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For entrepreneurs, it's vital to have soft skills that enhance your leadership and give employees and customers alike the confidence to work with you. But it's also extremely valuable to have some programming skills. When you can build those technical projects on your own and not have to outsource, you can save some serious cash while seeing your vision through more precisely.

For software development, one of the best programming languages to learn is C++, and The 2023 Premium C Programming Developer Bundle is a great place to start.

This eight-course bundle is taught by Packt Publishing (4.0/5-star instructor rating), a leader in educational e-book publishing. They've produced more than 4,000 e-books and course videos to help people all over the world learn IT skills.

This bundle is designed for people with some prior programming experience as it jumps right into C++ with an assumption that you've seen other languages. You'll quickly learn how to build complex programs and master the C++ compilation process before learning how to use C++ as an object-oriented language. You'll develop practical skills, implements the ADTs List, stack, and Queue, and begin building custom data structures with array and link-based approaches.

As you get more comfortable working with C++, you'll delve into more complicated subjects like embedded systems object-oriented programming, creational design patterns, CMake, and more. By the end of the courses, you'll have a comprehensive understanding of C and C++ that will help you get many software ideas off the ground.

