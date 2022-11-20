Become a Tech Wizard with This CompTIA Bundle
The 13-course bundle is available for less than $50.
In a digital world, it pays to be a little tech-savvy. But not just for the technical wizards who can earn big money working at companies, but for entrepreneurs who can't afford an IT team, too. When you can operate as your own IT team, you can save money while giving your business technical resources that competitors may lack.
When it comes to expanding and demonstrating your technical expertise, CompTIA is one of the leading vendor-neutral certifying bodies on the planet. With The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle, you'll get a comprehensive tech education that will prepare you to earn several CompTIA certifications.
This 13-course bundle is taught by iCollege, an official CompTIA partner and one of the most trusted marketplaces in e-learning since 2003. They've helped students in more than 120 countries learn in-demand tech skills and are even trusted in Silicon Valley and by Fortune 500 companies for employee professional development.
This bundle is geared toward students of all levels and technical expertise. If you're a complete beginner, the CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61) course will delve into computer hardware, software, IT terminology, and concepts that you'll need to know to progress through the bundle. You'll build towards the CompTIA A+ Core certification which will validate your skills to configure a wide range of device operating systems, hardware, and peripherals.
As you progress, you'll take on CompTIA certification courses in cybersecurity, cloud administration, networking, Linux, project management, and many more topics. By the end of each course, you'll have the knowledge you need to pass the related certification exam on your first attempt.
Invest in your technical future. Right now, The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle is available for a special, limited-time price of just $49.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
I'm a Millennial Who Quit My Job Last Year to Do What I Love. Here's How I've Made More Than $300,000 So Far.
-
'This Is the Way It's Always Been': HarperCollins Workers Fight to End Historic Cycle of Unfair Wages
-
If You Have No Emotional Awareness as a Leader, You're Limiting Your Success. Here's Why (and How to Fix It).
-
-
He Scored $175,000 By Saying the One Phrase This Investor Wanted to Hear
-
How Veterans Can Get Started in Franchising Today Through IFA's VetFran Program
-
Going on 3 Dates a Week Dramatically Improved My Sales Skills. Here Are the Biggest Lessons I Learned.