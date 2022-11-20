Become a Tech Wizard with This CompTIA Bundle

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a digital world, it pays to be a little tech-savvy. But not just for the technical wizards who can earn big money working at companies, but for entrepreneurs who can't afford an IT team, too. When you can operate as your own IT team, you can save money while giving your business technical resources that competitors may lack.

When it comes to expanding and demonstrating your technical expertise, CompTIA is one of the leading vendor-neutral certifying bodies on the planet. With The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle, you'll get a comprehensive tech education that will prepare you to earn several CompTIA certifications.

This 13-course bundle is taught by iCollege, an official CompTIA partner and one of the most trusted marketplaces in e-learning since 2003. They've helped students in more than 120 countries learn in-demand tech skills and are even trusted in Silicon Valley and by Fortune 500 companies for employee professional development.

This bundle is geared toward students of all levels and technical expertise. If you're a complete beginner, the CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61) course will delve into computer hardware, software, IT terminology, and concepts that you'll need to know to progress through the bundle. You'll build towards the CompTIA A+ Core certification which will validate your skills to configure a wide range of device operating systems, hardware, and peripherals.

As you progress, you'll take on CompTIA certification courses in cybersecurity, cloud administration, networking, Linux, project management, and many more topics. By the end of each course, you'll have the knowledge you need to pass the related certification exam on your first attempt.

Invest in your technical future. Right now, The Complete 2023 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle is available for a special, limited-time price of just $49.

Prices subject to change.