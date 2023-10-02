During Deal Days, our version of Prime Day, you can snag lifetime access for your device for a great price (regularly $219).

According to Statista, more than a million companies worldwide use Microsoft Office products to make their company run smoother. Whether you just got a new computer, need a new license, or haven't had reliable productivity apps, now is the perfect time to get reacquainted with Microsoft's staple programs.

Make your work day a little smoother with a Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021 or Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. During Deal Days, our version of Prime Day, you can snag lifetime access for your device for only $32.97 (reg. $219). There's no coupon code required, but you'll need to act fast since this deal only lasts through October 15th.

Microsoft Office can help streamline your work day, offering apps that help you tackle everything from sending off emails (hello, Outlook!) and connecting with colleagues (Teams!) to putting together a presentation (PowerPoint) and crafting a spreadsheet (the one and only Excel). With your purchase, you'll get instant delivery and download.

Here are other apps included with your license:

Word

OneNote

Meanwhile, Windows users will have access to Publisher and Access, apps that can help you create newsletters and other documents for your business, as well as allow you to manage large quantities of data. No wonder PCMag awarded this productivity suite a 4.5-star rating.

It's important to note that Mac users must update their OS to Version 11 Big Sur, while those who use Windows need to update to Windows 10 or Windows 11 before snagging their lifetime license.

