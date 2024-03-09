⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Break Through Language Barriers with These Translation Ear Buds, Now 20% Off They make speaking to potential leads and partners in more than 37 different languages possible.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Scaling your business takes communication. If you're limited to speaking only your native language, then your potential for growth will be limited to partners and clientele within that demographic. If your communication can go beyond the limits of language, then your potential for growth can blossom immensely.

To help with connecting through language barriers, these Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds are on sale for an extra 20% off at just $125.60 (reg. $157) with code ENJOY20. This offer will last through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT only.

These earbuds are designed to provide real-time translation, helping users connect and communicate with people who speak any of more than 37 included languages. When considered fully, this could help you connect with as many as 2 billion people.

The earbuds also support listening to music, taking calls, and more with crystal clear HD audio performance. You can pair them with iOS and Android devices, which means they can be applied to a vast range of business environments and work as great gifts for most colleagues in your company.

Mymanu has been featured at multiple CES Innovation Awards, and it's the subject of a lovely five-star review in our store that reads, "It really works! My son lives in China, and we purchased them for him as a gift. He's home visiting and he tried them out and it works surprisingly well!"

Get an extra 20% savings on the Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds, making them just $125.60 (reg. $157) with code ENJOY20 through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Turn Your Creativity into Extra Cash With This Lucrative, Home-Based Side Hustle

This article provides entrepreneurial insights and step-by-step guidance for starting a home-based apparel printing business as a profitable side hustle.

By Henry Ma
Marketing

Are You Fully Maximizing AI to Boost Your Productivity and Profits? Implement These 4 Steps in Your AI-Driven Marketing Strategy

Uncover the seldom-spoken truths about AI's role in hyper-accelerating business growth and innovation.

By Ben Angel
Business News

Small, Local Businesses Have a Competitive Advantage Over the Amazons and Ubers of the World, According to a New Report

Researchers at Harvard, Columbia, and Duke looked at how small businesses like auto repair shops or video rental stores contribute to innovation.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

How to Start a Gift Basket Service

You've been complimented on your crafty and unique gifts for years. Turn your talent into a hot new business with a gift basket service.

Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Side Hustle

How to Go From Side Hustle to 7-Figure Business and Beyond, According to 3 Women Who Did It

What starts as a way to earn extra cash just might launch you into full-time entrepreneurship — if you're strategic.

By Amanda Breen