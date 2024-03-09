They make speaking to potential leads and partners in more than 37 different languages possible.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Scaling your business takes communication. If you're limited to speaking only your native language, then your potential for growth will be limited to partners and clientele within that demographic. If your communication can go beyond the limits of language, then your potential for growth can blossom immensely.

To help with connecting through language barriers, these Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds are on sale for an extra 20% off at just $125.60 (reg. $157) with code ENJOY20. This offer will last through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT only.

These earbuds are designed to provide real-time translation, helping users connect and communicate with people who speak any of more than 37 included languages. When considered fully, this could help you connect with as many as 2 billion people.

The earbuds also support listening to music, taking calls, and more with crystal clear HD audio performance. You can pair them with iOS and Android devices, which means they can be applied to a vast range of business environments and work as great gifts for most colleagues in your company.

Mymanu has been featured at multiple CES Innovation Awards, and it's the subject of a lovely five-star review in our store that reads, "It really works! My son lives in China, and we purchased them for him as a gift. He's home visiting and he tried them out and it works surprisingly well!"

Get an extra 20% savings on the Mymanu CLIK S: Award-Winning Translation Earbuds, making them just $125.60 (reg. $157) with code ENJOY20 through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.