Breathe Easier with This Portable Air Purifier, Now Only $129.99

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Planning on spending a lot of time in the office this summer? If you're not among the more than 42 million Americans planning big vacations in the coming months, per AAA, make sure there are some perks to staying behind, like super clean air.

The Wetie PM2.5 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter is portable and helps purify the environmental space around you. And at the moment, this game-changing personal air purifier is on sale for just $129.99 — $170 off the usual $299 price tag for a limited time.

Whether you're allergic to pollen and dust, have asthma or other respiratory issues, or simply want to ensure you're always breathing the cleanest, freshest air possible, this personal air purifier is ready to help. The Wetie PM2.5 Air Purifier comes equipped with an advanced filtration system with plasma ion technology, which can remove 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, and mold in treated air — all of which can contribute to common illnesses.

The 3-in-1 H13 HEPA Filter can remove at least 99.97% of particles 0.3µm micron. The high-efficiency activated carbon filter gets rid of smoke, odors, fumes, and VOCs; the H13 True HEPA filter can get rid of fine dust, smoke particles, pollen, dander, and dust mites; and the pre-filter knocks out dust, lint, fibers, hair, and pet fur.

While in use, you can pick between high or low fan speed, and its wide coverage can purify air in a room up to 1,184 square feet despite its tiny stature. That small size also comes into play if you get some time away from work, as it's easy for traveling.

Enjoy purified air anywhere with the Wetie PM2.5 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter, now only $129.99 (reg. $299) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

