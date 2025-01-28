Business Owners are Grabbing as Many of These MacBooks as They Can The Touch Bar is uniquely suited to the multitaskers, and it's only $399.99

It's important for professionals to have technology that can keep up with their workload. One study found that workers lose about 22 minutes a day due to technical issues.

Instead of slowing down so your technology can keep up, invest in a computer that can match your productivity. This MacBook Pro is lightweight, portable, and has the hardware to run office software well. And instead of paying $999, it's on sale for only $399.99.

No more lost time

This laptop has a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology for sharp visuals and accurate colors, perfect for presentations or reviewing detailed spreadsheets. The quad-core Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 keep work running smoothly, even if you're running office software, managing video calls, or handling creative projects.

With a 512GB SSD, you won't have to rely on cloud storage for essential files. That means you can work remotely or while traveling.

MacBooks with Touch Bars are harder to find, but they're worth it when you do. The Touch Bar replaces the function keys with a strip that adapts to the apps you're using, whether that means media controls for a video or color gradients for creative work. And you still have four USB-C ports you can use for charging, secondary displays, data transfer, and peripherals.

While this MacBook may be refurbished, it doesn't necessarily look like it. The Grade "A" rating means it will arrive in near-mint condition and ready to clock in.

For a limited time, you can get an Apple MacBook Pro on sale for $399.99.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3" (2018) i5 2.3GHz 8GB RAM 512GB SSD with Touch Bar (Refurbished) - $399.99

