Cyber Monday Is Extended for a Great Cybersecurity Deal

Cybersecurity is of paramount concern to everybody these days, but especially to entrepreneurs. Cybersecurity issues cost small businesses money, which you just can't afford to have happen. Fortunately, Cyber Monday is extended for a number of our best deals, including an innovative cybersecurity solution.

Deeper Connect

Deeper Connect Pico is one of the most unique and powerful cybersecurity hardware devices you'll find anywhere. Successfully funded on Kickstarter, the tiny device integrates a 7-layer enterprise-grade firewall and the world's only Decentralized VPN (DPN) to protect your connection from malware, hackers, ISP snooping, and more. From now through November 30, you can get it for 19% off.

With enterprise-grade cybersecurity functions, Pico can protect all of your devices, even IoT devices. The decentralized private network offers multi-routing, smart routing, and unrestricted access to content all over the country without losing any speed. Parents can access one-click parental controls and everybody can enjoy an elite ad blocker to improve their browsing experience. Pico will even pay you cryptocurrency through its blockchain mining program, taking the bandwidth you're not using in exchange for payment.

Like all other Deeper Connect products, Pico is plug-and-play, making it easy for absolutely anyone to use, even if you have very little technical expertise. (Plus, that makes it very useful if you're traveling for work.) There are no subscription fees, either. Just pay once and you'll have lifetime access to all of Pico's features. There's even a WiFi adapter included so you can connect to a private, fast, secure network anytime you're working on public WiFi.

Everybody needs to consider cybersecurity these days but you don't have to break the bank to protect yourself online. Especially not during our extended Cyber Monday sale, during which you can get Deeper Connect Pico for 19% off $248 at just $199. But act fast, this deal ends at 11:59 p.m. Pacific on November 30.

