Running a successful business often comes from finding ways to increase efficiency and reduce wasted time. When looking specifically at what hang-ups you and your colleagues have throughout a given day, you might be part of the large percentage of our workforce that struggles to work with the ironically popular PDF file type.

To help your business liberate itself from PDF slowdowns, you can get a lifetime license to PDF Converter Pro on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $99) through January 28th at 11:59 p.m. PT only.

This versatile tool is designed to easily and seamlessly convert any PDF into any of the following file types:

  • Microsoft PowerPoint
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Microsoft Word
  • HTML
  • PNG
  • JPG
  • Text

The tool can also take these document types and convert them into PDF form for easier transferring, backing up, and more. The converter can even take a scanned PDF with its OCR technology and extract text or images.

On top of its converting capabilities, this tool also comes with several PDF editing capabilities that can be time-saving and beneficial to your business. You can use it to merge multiple PDFs into one, and you can also split PDFs, pull images from them, compress them into smaller sizes, add password protection, and unlock those that are password protected.

This is all to say that if you want versatile PDF management, then this discounted tool is as good as you can find.

Get a lifetime license to PDF Converter Pro on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $99) through January 28th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

