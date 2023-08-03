In the labyrinth of safeguarding measures, Attack Surface Management (ASM) emerges as a critical component that can't be overlooked. This article delves into a comprehensive exploration of ASM, underlining its significance for SaaS startups.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The SaaS model has revolutionized the way businesses operate and engage with software. By allowing businesses to access software applications over the internet on a pay-as-you-go basis, it eliminates the need for complex physical infrastructure and extensive maintenance. Additionally, it offers startups the agility to scale swiftly and leverage a recurring revenue model.

However, this increasing reliance on cloud-based services implies an expanded attack surface, the points where potential cybersecurity threats can penetrate the system. In the SaaS realm, providers are custodians of their customer's data. Therefore, data breaches could significantly tarnish their reputation, lead to financial losses and even invite legal liabilities.

Related: This Is Why We Need To Focus More on Cybersecurity Strategy

Attack surface management: Unveiling the concept

In cybersecurity parlance, the attack surface refers to all the potential points where unauthorized users might infiltrate the systems or data. These points could be hardware, software, networks or even users. As SaaS startups grow, so does their attack surface, making it a complex task to secure their landscape.

ASM involves the continuous practice of mapping, monitoring and managing this surface to neutralize potential security threats. This encompasses identifying vulnerabilities, reducing unnecessary access privileges and conducting perpetual surveillance for new potential risks.

Why SaaS startups must implement an ASM strategy

For SaaS startups, implementing a robust ASM strategy is critical. Here are the reasons, along with some technical considerations:

Reducing vulnerabilities:

By accurately identifying their attack surface, startups can discover system vulnerabilities before cyber criminals exploit them. These vulnerabilities can be:

Software vulnerabilities: Bugs or errors in the code, outdated software and unpatched systems can serve as a gateway for attackers.

Network vulnerabilities: Weak or poorly configured network security measures can provide opportunities for attacks.

Human vulnerabilities: Employees can unwittingly create security holes by falling for phishing scams, using weak passwords or failing to follow best practices.

ASM helps startups proactively address these vulnerabilities, using tools such as vulnerability scanners and automated patch management systems.

Regulatory compliance:

As data privacy and security draw global attention, industries are burdened with rigorous regulatory obligations. Non-compliance can lead to severe penalties and legal ramifications. ASM helps startups meet regulations such as GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA by ensuring they have a clear understanding of their data flows, access controls and security vulnerabilities.

Protecting brand reputation:

In the era of digital commerce, customers' trust in a brand is often tied to their confidence in its ability to secure their data. A single data breach can severely damage a startup's reputation, making it difficult to retain customers and attract new ones. ASM plays a crucial role in building and maintaining this trust by demonstrating a proactive approach to security.

Avoiding financial loss:

Cybersecurity breaches often result in significant financial losses, from system downtime and loss of business to legal fees and regulatory penalties. Startups, particularly in the early stages, might not have the financial resilience to withstand such losses. Implementing an effective ASM strategy can help prevent these damaging events.

Fostering customer confidence:

A strong security posture isn't just about avoiding negative outcomes; it can also serve as a key differentiator in a competitive market. When startups can clearly communicate their commitment to data protection and demonstrate robust ASM practices, they build trust and confidence among their customer base, leading to improved retention and acquisition.

Related: Why Is Cybersecurity Important for Your Business? Neglecting It Could Be Your Downfall.

The how-to of implementing effective ASM

Given its criticality, how can SaaS startups implement effective ASM? Here are a few strategies, each with its technical facets:

Comprehensive visibility:

Comprehensive visibility is fundamental to effective ASM. SaaS startups need to maintain a clear and detailed understanding of their digital ecosystem. This entails the identification and documentation of every piece of hardware, every software application, all network components and data.

Asset discovery:

The first step is to perform asset discovery, which can be a daunting task given the vast and interconnected digital assets in a SaaS setup. An asset discovery tool is typically used to automate this process. These tools scan IP addresses across the network, identifying and cataloging every device and system in their path.

Asset discovery tools not only detect assets but also gather metadata about them, including the operating system, installed software, open ports and more. This data is invaluable when it comes to managing and reducing the attack surface.

Cloud assets and shadow IT:

For SaaS startups, it's important to extend visibility to cloud assets. Traditional asset discovery tools may not cover cloud-based assets like virtual machines, databases or containers. Using cloud-native tools or third-party solutions that can discover and monitor cloud assets is essential.

Startups should also watch out for shadow IT, which refers to software, devices or services used without explicit IT department approval. These can significantly expand the attack surface, often without the knowledge of IT or security teams. Solutions for shadow IT discovery and control are available and should be a part of the visibility strategy.

Regular assessments:

Regular vulnerability assessments can preempt potential threats before they materialize. Startups can use automated vulnerability scanning tools, which will systematically check their systems for known vulnerabilities and penetration testing, a more aggressive approach that simulates the tactics of real-world attackers. With the digital landscape in constant flux, regular assessments form a critical part of ASM. These assessments should focus on identifying vulnerabilities that could potentially be exploited by attackers.

Vulnerability scanning:

Vulnerability scanning is an automated process that checks systems for known vulnerabilities. These tools utilize databases like Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) to identify software weaknesses. For comprehensive protection, startups should ensure their vulnerability scanning tools cover their entire environment — including cloud and mobile assets.

Automation:

With the complexity of modern digital environments, automation is vital for effective ASM. Automated scanning should be supplemented with manual code reviews, especially for the startup's proprietary software. Manual reviews can often catch logical errors or other issues that automated tools might miss.

Penetration testing:

Penetration testing takes vulnerability assessment a step further. Rather than just identifying potential vulnerabilities, it actively attempts to exploit them to evaluate the system's defense capability. This form of testing mimics real-world attacks and can help startups understand how an attacker could potentially breach their defenses. While regular penetration tests are essential, they should be performed by certified ethical hackers or reputable third-party security firms to ensure the process doesn't inadvertently cause harm.

In a nutshell, with escalating cyber threats, attack surface management has become a critical element of the cybersecurity strategy for SaaS startups. By proactively identifying, managing and minimizing their attack surface, startups can safeguard their customers, reputation and bottom line while fostering a resilient cybersecurity culture. This proactive approach will stand them in good stead as they navigate the dynamic and often challenging landscape of the SaaS industry.

Related: Cybersecurity for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses — How to Conduct a Comprehensive Risk Assessment