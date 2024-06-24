Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Image sourcing has become a necessary task for businesses in all walks of the world. This tedious process can be bogged down by the time it takes to find quality images, and then the time it takes to download and size them.

Entrepreneurs who are looking to save time yourselves or for your employees may want to check out this solution. You can pick up a lifetime plan good for five devices at Imaget Bulk Image Downloader (for desktop only) and on sale for $29.95 (reg. $99).

Imaget can enable you and your team members to save countless hours by batch-downloading images. If you're worried about how this might change the images, fear not; this provider promises that the process retains 100 percent of any processed image's original quality.

With Imaget, you can bulk download all of the images and GIFs on a given web page or from a list of image URLs. For teams with consistent and robust social media and blogging schedules, this type of access to quick and large-scale image downloading can be truly game-changing.

SourceForge and Slashdot have honored Imaget for being loved by customers and users. It works with Windows and MacOS systems, and this plan's support of five devices can be useful for many small business operations.

Stop living in the past and forcing yourself or your team to download images one at a time. Speed things up with this intuitive solution.

Don't miss this chance to grab a lifetime plan for five devices to Imaget Bulk Image Downloader (for desktop only) on sale for $29.95 (reg. $99).

