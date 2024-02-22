Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You can start a company with a device as simple as a laptop. While securing a reliable work laptop has historically been a sizable investment, the gifts of time have brought an age of remarkably well-equipped and capable refurbished options that are available for discounted rates. For example, this refurbished Apple MacBook Pro (2015) is on sale for only $373.99 (reg. $441) for a limited time.

An entrepreneur looking to get a business off the ground without creating too inflated of a budget can accomplish quite a lot with this purchase.

The MacBook Pro's Intel® Core™ i7 processor, combined with a sizable 16GB of RAM, promises that you'll be able to operate plenty of tabs at once without sacrificing speed or reliability. Its 15.4" widescreen display will empower you to work on multiple projects comfortably at a given time, and its Intel Iris Pro graphics promise crisp, clear game and video playback quality.

Entrepreneurs and business leaders looking to stay connected with clients and qualified leads can run meetings using this MacBook's 720p FaceTime HD webcam. You can also rely on nine hours of battery life per full charge to keep you operating through long work days, business trips, and other circumstances when continued productivity is of the utmost importance.

This MacBook Pro comes with a grade "B" refurbished rating, which means it should work and operate like new while it might have some cosmetic issues like light scratching or scuffing on the outside.

This refurbished Apple MacBook Pro (2015) 15.4" i7 2.2GHz 16GB RAM is on sale for just $373.99 (reg. $441) for a limited time only.

