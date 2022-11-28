Get a Bundle of Premium Windows or Mac Apps, Including MS Office, for $60

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many, many entrepreneurs are all the way in on remote work these days. That's great if you can be productive without a specific office, but you can't do your best work without quality digital tools. Apps and software can make or break your productivity, so it's important to find the programs that help you do your best work.

The Premium Limited Edition Windows Bundle

This bundle includes six apps to help you with everything from daily operations to overhauling your email. It's headlined by Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows, which gives you Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. That's a massive suite filled with tools and customizations to help you simplify any project.

Every entrepreneur should invest in cybersecurity, and this bundle includes Ivacy VPN to give you a secure connection whenever you get on public Wi-Fi. Winner of the 2019 BestVPN.com Fastest VPN Award, Ivacy connects you to 3,500+ servers in 100+ locations worldwide with elite encryption and the extra security of a strict zero-logging policy.

You'll also get SplashID Pro, a leading password manager that will ensure you never lose another password again and prevent the likelihood of identity theft.

VideoCom Pro gives you outstanding tools to create instructional videos, presentations, and more, with intuitive tools to enhance your communication with remote employees and collaborators.

The XSplit VCam app allows you to optimize the background of video meetings and live streams without a green screen and with any webcam.

Finally, Mail Backup X Pro offers premium email management and archiving, to make finding those old (or recent) paper trails a lot easier.

The Premium Limited Edition Mac Bundle

The Mac bundle includes the same six apps already discussed (in their Mac versions, of course), allowing you to work safely and seamlessly on your computer. You'll also get Live Home Pro 3D, a TopTenReviews Gold Award Winner that makes home renovations and redesigns a whole lot easier.

