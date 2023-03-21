Get a Lifetime Subscription to This AI Voiceover App for Just $50

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If part of your business depends upon online content creation, you know how much work it can be to create quality content while ensuring your SEO is driving the right traffic. With artificial intelligence so heavily in the news, it might be time to see how this new technology can work for you. And fortunately, when it comes to creating digital content that needs a voiceover, there's now an AI app that can help.

Micmonster AI Voiceovers embraces the power of AI and helps you turn a script into vivid voiceovers, with over 600 voices to choose from in 140 languages. And right now, you can score a lifetime subscription for the best price online, just $49.97, for a limited time.

Let Micmonster AI Voiceovers help you find the perfect voice for every situation. This convenient app offers hundreds of voices to help you elevate your digital content, the most extensive online library of voiceovers available.

A multi-voice feature lets you assign different portions of your script to different voices for an engaging post, and rate and pitch fine-tuning ensures your final product sounds exactly like you imagined. There's also the option to add pauses and emphasize certain words for a realistic feel. Need a more organic pronunciation? You can customize that with phoneme support.

This app can transform 12,000 characters into a voiceover at once. Have multiple scripts? There's an option to merge to combine multiple audio files if needed. And the lifetime deal offers 200,000 characters of voiceover a month with unlimited projects. You'll also get access to an advanced editor and a commercial license.

Enjoy a lifetime subscription to Micmonster AI Voiceovers for the lowest price online, just $49.97 (reg. $119).

Prices subject to change.