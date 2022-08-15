Get a Refurbished MacBook Air for almost $1,000 Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the days of remote work and online classes, there's not a whole lot of sense in paying big money for an office. You can work from anywhere, so why wouldn't you?

StackCommerce

One big holdup could be your electronics. Whether you're tied to a desktop computer or you just don't like packing up your heavy laptop, it may not feel worth the hassle of venturing out to a library or coffee shop. (Not to mention working while on a trip.)

That's why it makes sense to invest in a sleek, more lightweight laptop like an Apple MacBook Air, especially when you can get a refurbished version for an incredible discount during our Back to Education event now until August 24th.

When you buy refurbished electronics, you can save a ton of money because these previously used devices have some cosmetic defects. But they've been returned to the factory and repaired to work like new. As such, you can get this 2015 MacBook Air model for nearly $1,000 off the original retail price.

This Air has a 13.3" Retina display in a lightweight, slim case that makes it easy to pack up and take with you anywhere. It's powered by a Core i5 1.6GHz processor and offers 4GB of RAM for smooth performance whether you're streaming, working, browsing, or gaming. With the integrated 720p FaceTime HD webcam, you can take all of your video calls on the go so you never miss a beat while you're exploring your neighborhood or trying out the digital nomad life. Plus, you can connect keyboards, headphones, and more via Bluetooth connectivity.

Stay connected and get your work done from absolutely anywhere. During our Back to Education event, you can get a refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air for 79 percent off $1,199 at just $250. Plus, each purchase donations $0.50 to a school or educational charity of your choice.

Prices subject to change.