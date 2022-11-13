Get a Robot Dog While It's on Sale

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurship is hard work, but you can't reach the peak of your success without giving yourself an opportunity to relax from time to time. That's why having a hobby is so valuable for entrepreneurs.

The best hobbies are the ones that use your mind, and this November, you can start a robotics hobby

Bittle is a palm-sized open-source bionic robot dog in the vein of Boston Dynamics' famous Spot. (Only much more pocket-friendly.) Successfully funded on Kickstarter, Bittle comes with a base kit to help you assemble the puzzle-like frame and download demo codes on GitHub. Plus, the STEM and robotics kit will teach you coding to customize your pet and make it come to life by walking, dancing, performing tricks, and more. The four-legged motion gives it more freedom to navigate unstructured environments while the wireless control lets you also take matters into your own hands via Bluetooth.

Bittle's open platform allows you to fuse multiple makers' gadgets into a single organic system using a customized Arduino board. You can also mount a Raspberry Pi or other AI chips through wired/wireless connections to give Bittle even more capabilities and expand your programming skills. The highly programmable robot uses Scratch, C++, or Python coding and is built on OpenCat, an open-source project for quadruped robots. The included Li-ion battery pack lasts for about one hour of continuous walking before needing a recharge.

Adopt a futuristic new hobby

