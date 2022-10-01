Get CompTIA-Certified on Your Own Time and Kickstart Your IT Career

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

CompTIA may not appear all over the top-paying certifications in IT, but it remains one of the largest vendor-neutral certifying bodies in the world. CompTIA certifications often pave the way for more specific, higher-paying certifications.

If you're just starting your career in IT, it's extremely valuable to explore CompTIA certification exams. However, studying for them is time-consuming and can be expensive if you're getting training materials for one exam at a time. That's why it's worth investing in a package like The 2023 Professional CompTIA Exam Certification Prep Bundle.

This eight-course bundle includes training for eight CompTIA certification exams. You can start with the basics, targeting the CompTIA A+ Core Series. Here, you'll learn the basics of networking and security forensics, know how to install and maintain PCs, mobile devices, and software, diagnose and resolve common hardware and software issues, and more. There's also a course on CompTIA Fundamentals+, getting you familiar with basic IT knowledge and skills so you can figure out where you want to spend most of your time and attention.

Once you're past the basics, the bundle includes study materials for different levels of CompTIA's Network+, PenTest+, and Security+ exams. You'll learn the skills necessary to design and implement functional networks, recognize vulnerabilities in a system and remediate them, and design security infrastructure to protect virtual systems from attack. And really, that's just scratching the surface. Before you know it, you'll be ready to earn some of the most important foundational certifications in IT.

All of these courses have a rating of 4.2/5 stars or higher, taught by renowned online instructors at Oak Academy. These instructors are all tech experts specializing in critical areas of the industry.

Get your IT career off the ground by getting CompTIA-certified. Grab the Professional CompTIA Exam Certification Prep Bundle for just $34.99 today.

