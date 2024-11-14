All the essentials for a Mac or PC for a one-time price.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For professionals who don't need all the latest cloud-based features, Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows and Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac offer a powerful suite of tools at an affordable price.

You'll pay just $26.97 for Windows or $22.97 for Mac to level up your workflow and enjoy lifetime access to classic productivity tools like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook without the ongoing cost of a subscription.

Microsoft Office 2019 may not be the newest version, but it delivers everything you need to enhance productivity without all the extra bells and whistles. This one-time purchase gives you ownership of Office software, so you can continue using it on compatible systems without worrying about price increases, renewal fees, or mandatory upgrades.

Plus, with all the essential tools for productivity, you can confidently handle everything from professional emails to complex spreadsheets in Excel.

Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, Publisher, OneNote, and Outlook. This suite supports Windows 10 and Windows Server 2019, making it a solid choice for professionals who haven't transitioned to Windows 11 but still need high-quality productivity tools.

For Mac users, Office Home & Business 2019 provides Word, Excel, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, and PowerPoint, all compatible with macOS Mojave (10.14) or newer, allowing users to continue using Office without the need to upgrade to the latest macOS versions. This compatibility ensures long-term usability on older systems while still delivering a reliable, professional-grade experience.

Microsoft Office 2019 is ideal for professionals, IT teams, and freelancers who need a full-featured Office suite without the latest cloud-dependent functions. It's also an excellent fit for small business owners looking for reliable tools to support their team's productivity without the ongoing cost of a subscription.

Choose from the following Office versions and get this terrific deal while it lasts through November 21:

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows - $26.97



Get It Now!

StackSocial prices subject to change.