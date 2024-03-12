Equipped with 2019 versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more, it's great for any business in need of office support.

It could almost go without saying that a business needs a suite of office-friendly software solutions to get basic work done. For students, organizations, teams, and companies around the world, Microsoft Office has long been that solution.

To try out a fantastic version of the suite that's priced down a bit because of age and a limited-time sale, you can get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows or Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac on sale for just $29.97 (reg. $229).

These well-reviewed and long-trusted licenses each come with lifetime access to each of these 2019 programs for one computer that can be used by you, an employee, or a colleague to help streamline business:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

OneNote

The Windows version also comes with Publisher and Access, while the Mac version comes with Teams Classic 2019.

This deal is rated an average of 4/5 stars by verified purchasers. One recent five-star reviewer named Steven Thompson wrote, "Incredible product at a great price. Also bought Microsoft Office for my wife as well. Couldn't be more pleased. Get it while you can."

It's important to know that you need at least 4GB of RAM and 10GB of hard disk space for this license. Mac users need to be running on version 12 Monterey or newer, while Windows users need to be using Windows 10 or 11.

During a limited-time sale, you can get one of the following versions for an affordable price:

