Sometimes, being able to work easier and more efficiently is truly the best gift anyone could ask for. If you agree, then you'll want to pay attention to this deal that's great for professionals and those doing their holiday shopping for professionals. Through Christmas Day only, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for just $49.97 (reg. $219) or Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $59.97 (reg. $219).

The 2021 version of what's become known as one of the most reliable and storied office suite solutions on the market features advanced and fantastic versions of your favorite programs and software. Covering a user's needs for word processing, presentations, spreadsheets, and more — this suite can prove to be genuinely invaluable. And there's no monthly subscription like with Microsoft 365.

The Mac version of this license includes:

Word

Outlook

PowerPoint

Excel

Teams

OneNote

Windows has the same and adds Publisher and Access into the mix for good measure.

This deal is rated an impressive 4.6/5 star average by verified purchasers. One recent five-star review reads, "Excellent price and deal for MS Office for macOS. Nobody beats StackSocial in their offerings. 5 Stars!"

