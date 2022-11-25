Grab a Doorbuster Deal on a Top-Rated VPN

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs know that cybersecurity isn't optional anymore. Especially if you're working from public Wi-Fi, you need a quality VPN to protect your personal information and ensure a secure connection. Black Friday is a great time to get one.

Windscribe

We've been releasing Black Friday doorbusters all month long but as we've arrived on the big day, we have a few more even better, one-day-only deals. One such deal is on Windscribe VPN, a leading VPN that you won't find for a better price than this.

Windscribe VPN goes well beyond being just a VPN. It does offer outstanding VPN service, with a large network of servers in nearly 70 countries and a strict zero-logging policy. It uses AES-256 encryption with SHA512 auth and a 4096-bit RSA key and offers OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard® protocol configurations for all your devices. With post forwarding, you can access internal resources securely and split tunneling lets you choose which apps go on the VPN and which don't. Plus, the minimalist client makes getting started a breeze. Its special R.O.B.E.R.T. feature also blocks IPs and ads of your choice on all devices.

The desktop app adds more security features like a firewall to block all connectivity outside of the tunnel, a secure hotspot for your computer, and a proxy gateway to create a proxy server on your network for other devices. Finally, the browser extension lets you spoof your location, change your timezone, block ads, and much more.

Find out why Windscribe VPN has earned 4/5-star ratings from TechRadar and PCWorld, and a 4.4/5-star rating on G2. We're offering a 3-year Pro Plan to Windscribe VPN for just $55.20 (reg. $207) when you use code WINDSCRIBE. This Black Friday doorbuster is only available today, so jump on it now.

