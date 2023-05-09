Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today's digital age, small businesses face an ever-evolving threat from cybercriminals. And while many entrepreneurs believe their company is too small to be targeted, the reality is that no business is immune to attack. That's why it's crucial for small business owners to implement effective security measures such as Attack Surface Management (ASM) or Cyber Exposure Management to safeguard their assets and customer data from cyber threats.

In this article, we'll explore what ASM is, its importance in today's cyber landscape, best practices for implementation and what the future holds for this critical aspect of cybersecurity. So buckle up, and let's dive into the world of ASM!

Related: Cybersecurity Practices That Protect Your Small Business

What is attack surface management?

Attack surface management (ASM) is an essential cybersecurity concept that refers to the process of identifying and managing all points or areas in a system, network or application where an attacker could exploit vulnerabilities. The goal of ASM is to reduce the attack surface by minimizing potential entry points for cyber threats.



ASM involves assessing, monitoring and controlling security risks associated with various components such as hardware devices, software applications, databases, APIs and even human factors such as social engineering. It requires businesses to identify their digital assets, understand how they are connected with each other and assess their exposure to potential threats.



Effective ASM entails continuous risk assessment through vulnerability scans and penetration testing activities to ensure that your organization's security posture remains robust against emerging threats. By adopting proactive ASM measures like patch management, access controls implementation and user education programs, small businesses can secure themselves against malicious actors who seek unauthorized access into sensitive data.



Attack surface management is a critical aspect of cybersecurity that every business should take seriously if they want to remain protected in today's constantly evolving threat landscape.

Understanding the cyber landscape

In today's digital age, the cyber landscape is constantly evolving and becoming increasingly complex. With the proliferation of technology comes a greater risk of cyber threats, making it essential for businesses to have a strong understanding of this environment.



One aspect of the cyber landscape that small business owners should be aware of is the variety and sophistication of attacks. Cybercriminals are continually developing new methods to breach security measures and access sensitive information. From phishing scams to malware attacks, businesses face a multitude of potential threats.



Another key factor in understanding the cyber landscape is recognizing that no organization is immune from attack. Small businesses may assume they are not at risk because they do not hold as much data or financial resources as larger corporations. However, any business can be targeted by attackers seeking to exploit vulnerabilities in their systems.



It's also important for small business owners to understand that cybersecurity requires ongoing vigilance and attention. Implementing security measures once does not guarantee protection over time since attackers will continue searching for ways into your system.



Keeping up with industry developments regarding cybersecurity risks can help keep your company safe against continuously changing threat landscapes.



In summary, understanding the complexities within an ever-changing cyberspace environment helps small business owners recognize emerging threats early on while implementing proactive steps towards addressing them before impact occurs.

Related: What Small Business Owners Need to Know About Cybersecurity

Importance of attack surface management in small businesses

Small businesses are often the target of cyber attacks because they usually have limited security measures in place. Attackers find it easier to breach their systems, steal sensitive information and cause significant damage. This is where attack surface management comes into play.



By implementing effective attack surface management practices, small businesses can identify potential vulnerabilities and take necessary actions to mitigate them before attackers exploit them. It involves analyzing all the possible ways that an attacker could gain access to a company's resources or data and putting measures in place to reduce these risks.



Attack surface management helps small businesses stay ahead of emerging threats by continuously monitoring their systems for any potential weaknesses or gaps in their security posture. It also assists them in identifying outdated software, misconfigured devices, unsecured endpoints and other areas that pose a threat.



Small business owners must prioritize attack surface management as part of their cybersecurity strategy. By doing so, they can minimize the risk of cyber attacks and protect themselves from financial losses, reputational damage and legal liabilities that come with such incidents.

Best practices for attack surface management

To effectively secure your small business, it is crucial to implement attack surface management practices. Consider these best practices:

Firstly, regularly perform vulnerability scans and penetration testing to identify potential weaknesses in your systems and networks. By doing so, you can proactively stay ahead of potential attackers. This action can be automated by implementing an Attack Surface Management or Cyber Exposure Management product.

Secondly, restrict employee access to sensitive information, and implement a robust password policy across all accounts.

Thirdly, ensure that all software is up-to-date with the latest security patches and updates. Outdated software can create vulnerabilities that cybercriminals can exploit.

Fourthly, implement two-factor authentication wherever possible, which provides an extra layer of security beyond just passwords.

It's also essential to educate your employees on cybersecurity best practices such as avoiding suspicious emails or links and avoiding public Wi-Fi networks. Doing so can reduce the risk of attacks.

By implementing these best practices for attack surface management in your small business, you can significantly reduce the risk of cyber attacks and keep sensitive data safe from harm.

Related: How to Protect Your Small Business From Cyber Attacks Right Now

Future of attack surface management

The future of attack surface management (ASM) is quickly evolving as technology continues to advance and cyber threats become more sophisticated. To keep up with these changes, businesses need to adapt their strategies for identifying and mitigating risks.



One major trend in the future of ASM is automation. As attacks become more complex, automated tools can help identify vulnerabilities and reduce the time it takes to remediate them. This will allow businesses to stay ahead of potential breaches while minimizing disruption to day-to-day operations.



Another important aspect of ASM's future is a focus on risk assessment. With so many different types of devices connected to networks, it's essential that companies have an accurate understanding of their overall security posture. Risk assessments help organizations prioritize which areas they should address first and allocate resources accordingly.



The rise of cloud computing has introduced new challenges for ASM. Businesses must ensure that all aspects of their cloud infrastructure are secure — from public-facing applications down to backend systems controlling access rights or storage permissions.



As the threat landscape continues to evolve at lightning speed, those companies that invest in the latest ASM technologies and practices will be best positioned for long-term success in securing their business against cyber attacks.

As technology continues to evolve rapidly, so will the cyber landscape. Small business owners should stay informed about new threats and solutions that arise to keep up with these changes. It is crucial for them to invest time and resources in securing their business from potential cyber attacks.

The importance of attack surface management cannot be overstated as it provides a robust defense system against various types of malicious activities carried out over the internet. By adopting these best practices mentioned above, you can ensure your company stays protected from any potential harm posed by hackers or other malicious actors online.