Deadlines are tight, and AI can be a lifesaver. But the last thing you want is someone realizing your report, pitch, or email has had a little help from ChatGPT. It's not "cheating" when you're feeding it the ideas…right? If you want help but still want to sound professional, check out this AI humanizer tool.

Simply paste in text from ChatGPT and get a response that reads more like a human wrote it. During Cyber Week, use code FESTIVE30 at checkout to get an Undetectable Humanizer lifetime subscription for $27.99 (reg. $39.99).

Give ChatGPT human-like capabilities

If you use ChatGPT a lot, you know it has a robotic, unnatural tone to its language. While it saves hours of brainstorming ideas or stressing over how to word a memo, most people can spot that you enlisted a certain bot for help. And that's something you probably don't want your boss to know.

Next time, do this:

Do what you normally do with ChatGPT—but don't stop there. Paste that output into an Undetectable Humanizer tool like "Improve Human Score." Specify the level of creativity, word length, and number of results. Watch as the tool makes your AI text look human.

You should still give it a proofread, though. No AI is so good that it doesn't need human eyeballs to look it over.

While you get lifelong access to this tool, you have to connect your API key to reap the full benefits. Check out what else is included:

Don't miss this Cyber Week sale on an AI humanizer software, now $27.99 with code FESTIVE30 at checkout (reg. $39.99).

