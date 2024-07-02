Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Join More Than 90 Million PDF Reader Pro Users for $30 Make PDF annotation, sharing, converting, and management a breeze.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Stop wasting time struggling with PDFs. A lifetime subscription to PDF Reader Pro for Mac or Windows is on sale for just $29.97 (reg. $59) through July 21.

Have you ever wasted just too much time trying to work with a PDF? Despite being relatively easy to send and secure, this file type can be notoriously difficult to annotate, convert, and work with in whatever way you need to at a given moment. That is if you're without a reliable PDF manager.

For a solution that will make any unnecessary, time-wasting PDF woes a thing of your business's past, consider this one that's used by over 90 million people and has rave reviews all over the App Store. PDF Reader Pro for Mac or Windows has a lifetime subscription on sale for an attractive rate of only $29.97 (reg. $59).

Billed as an "all-in-one PDF office," this solution can edit, convert, and annotate. You can change the original text and images from a PDF just like you're using a familiar program like Microsoft Word. It also makes it easy to rearrange and organize pages from a single PDF or from many with simple tools for splitting, merging, rotating, cropping, and deleting.

When you need to change a PDF to a different file type to make it compatible with a colleague's or client's needs, PDF Reader Pro can make it easy with batch conversions and an encryptor that makes it easy to get things moving safely and efficiently.

PDF Reader Pro has a great reputation and offers users 24/7 support. It also has a 4.4/5 star rating on the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Don't miss your chance to save on either of these lifetime subscriptions when you buy through July 21:

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Maximize Every Hour of Your Day for Unstoppable Productivity

Maximize and win your day with these key strategies that are guaranteed to boost your productivity and help you achieve your goals.

By John Kitchens
Business News

Salesforce Shareholders Say No to CEO Marc Benioff's Nearly $40 Million Pay Package

Salesforce covered Benioff's personal security costs last fiscal year.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

This Country Just Implemented a 6-Day Workweek for Employees

Employees can choose to work the eight hours in a weekend shift or divvy up the time by adding two hours to their regular weekday shifts.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

SEO Writing 101 — How to Create Content That Ranks

Discover how to master keyword selection, content structure and on-page SEO to rank better on Google.

By Nick Zviadadze
Growing a Business

The Way People Sell Online is Fundamentally Flawed — Here's What to Do Instead

Live launching and traditional evergreen strategies are outdated marketing tactics. Here's how to build an evergreen funnel that actually converts.

By Nicki Krawczyk
Side Hustle

This Former Flight Attendant and Her Roommate Started a Side Hustle With Just $2,000 Each. Then It Earned Them Nearly $600,000 — and Counting.

Rachael Leina'ala Soares and Heather Aiu co-founded ALOHA Collection in 2014 — inspired by a "wet bikini" and "sweaty yoga gear."

By Amanda Breen