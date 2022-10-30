Learn How to Maximize Your Google Apps for $40

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Once upon a time, Microsoft Office was essential learning for any professional, particularly Microsoft Excel. Excel became the world's most ubiquitous office software and had a monopoly on office programs for a very long time. However, monopolies drive innovation and, eventually, Google came up with a free solution that, really, is just as good.

If you aren't maximizing Google Workspace yet, it's high time you do so because switching from Microsoft Office is an easy way for entrepreneurs to save some money on subscription-based technology. Before you go, The 2023 Complete Google Sheets & Docs Super Bundle will prepare you to leverage Google's office tools like a pro.

This extensive 12-course bundle takes aim at all of Google Workspace, including some of the more basic programs like Gmail and the basic Drive organizational features. The bundle is curated and taught by Intellezy Learning (4.4/5-star instructor rating), a leading online education organization that has been recognized by top influencers like eLearning Journal and The Craig Weiss Group.

Through these dynamic, task-focused courses, you'll get a beginner-to-advanced training in all aspects of Google Drive, beginning with Google Docs and progressing through Sheets, Slides, and more. You'll delve into some of the more powerful entrepreneurial tools like Keep and Jamboard to improve their note-taking and collaboration. You'll also learn how to maximize Google Chat and Meet to effectively streamline communication within your organization and discover how to make incredible presentations with Slides. There's even a course on Google Classroom should you decide you want to invest in professional development training for your employees.

It's time to make the switch to Google Workspace, and this Google Sheets & Docs Super Bundle will help you do it seamlessly. Right now, you can get this 12-course bundle for just $41.

