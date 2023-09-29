Learn More About AI and Chat GPT for Just $19.97 This Python-AI-ChatGPT bundle is on discount (reg. $154) for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

There are a lot of tools that are worth knowing if you want to thrive in the tech industry. Whether trying to open up new avenues and cut costs for a business you run, or to try and break in as a specialist in a given industry, studying up on AI and programming can go a long way. And through September 30, you can get this 2023 ultimate AI ChatGPT & Python programming bundle on sale for just $19.97 (reg. $154).

This limited-time price drop on this bundle that focuses on AI, ChatGPT, and Python is worth taking advantage of. This bundle features 86 hours of content on programming and machine learning.

In the course Create a ChatGPT A.I. Bot with Tkinter & Python, expert instructor John Elder (4.4/5 star average instructor rating) breaks down introductory level topics like how to build a Tkinter GUI, how to use the ChatGPT API, and how to upload code to GitHub. Throughout the course, you will get to create several Tkinter projects and learn in-depth concepts on themes and styles within the program.

Robotics and Artificial Intelligence with Tools & Templates is another popular course in the bundle. It features 14 lessons installing Unity3D and Docker to build pick-and-place robots, creating Docker projects, integrating them into Unity3D, collecting, training, and validating data for building a robot, and more. This course is taught by Chris Mall (4.4/5-star average instructor rating) who has a Ph.D. in computer science, software development, and IT professional certifications.

Until September 30 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, get this AI ChatGPT and Python programming bundle on sale for just $19.97 (reg. $154).

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Technology Artificial Intelligence Python ChatGPT

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'No Question, We Probably Went Too Far': Delta Airlines CEO Backtracks on Sweeping Changes to SkyMiles Accounts, Sky Club Access

The unpopular changes set to roll out in 2025 were announced earlier this month.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Katy Perry Is Fighting the Founder of 1-800-Flowers for a $15 Million California Mansion He Doesn't Want to Sell Her

The eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom estate sits on nearly nine acres in the Santa Ynez foothills in Montecito.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Jeff Bezos Lost $5 Billion in 1 Day After Amazon FTC Lawsuit News

The lawsuit accuses Amazon of engaging in anticompetitive practices, which has led to a sharp decline in the company's stock value and a substantial reduction in Bezos's net worth.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Costco CFO Says Membership Prices Will Increase: 'It's A Question of When, Not If'

The company last hiked membership prices in 2017.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Why Barbara Corcoran Chose Her Business Partner After Looking Inside Her Purse: 'Best Hire I Ever Made'

Esther Kaplan served as President of the Corcoran Group until 2000.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

Free Webinar | October 26: How to Be a Visionary Leader for Yourself and Those Counting on You

Unlock the secrets of visionary leadership with Logan Stout in our upcoming webinar. Discover how to establish a clear vision, take meaningful action, and inspire others to follow your lead. Join us for an insightful journey towards unprecedented success – register now!

By Entrepreneur Staff