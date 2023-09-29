Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are a lot of tools that are worth knowing if you want to thrive in the tech industry. Whether trying to open up new avenues and cut costs for a business you run, or to try and break in as a specialist in a given industry, studying up on AI and programming can go a long way. And through September 30, you can get this 2023 ultimate AI ChatGPT & Python programming bundle on sale for just $19.97 (reg. $154).

This limited-time price drop on this bundle that focuses on AI, ChatGPT, and Python is worth taking advantage of. This bundle features 86 hours of content on programming and machine learning.

In the course Create a ChatGPT A.I. Bot with Tkinter & Python, expert instructor John Elder (4.4/5 star average instructor rating) breaks down introductory level topics like how to build a Tkinter GUI, how to use the ChatGPT API, and how to upload code to GitHub. Throughout the course, you will get to create several Tkinter projects and learn in-depth concepts on themes and styles within the program.

Robotics and Artificial Intelligence with Tools & Templates is another popular course in the bundle. It features 14 lessons installing Unity3D and Docker to build pick-and-place robots, creating Docker projects, integrating them into Unity3D, collecting, training, and validating data for building a robot, and more. This course is taught by Chris Mall (4.4/5-star average instructor rating) who has a Ph.D. in computer science, software development, and IT professional certifications.

