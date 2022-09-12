Managing Your Data is Simple with This Flash Drive

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While data rules everything in business, it can also be a severe pain when it comes to your devices. Every device only has a finite amount of storage, and after a certain amount of time, all those files, photos, videos, and messages will add up to drag your device to a crawl.

StackCommerce

When you sense that happening, it's time to move some files around. Sure, you can put them in the cloud, but if you need important files handy or want to give them the extra security of being on a physical device, you need a flash drive. This 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive meets the call.

Designed primarily for Apple products, this portable device stores easily in your pocket or bag and helps you transfer files from your iPhone or iPad to your Mac or PC and back again. With high-speed transmission, you can move pictures, videos, music, and other large files quickly, allowing you to free up space on devices that are running low. You can also use it to move data off devices and into the cloud to give you even more effective space management. Oh, it also works with cameras!

The generous 64GB storage capacity allows you to also use this flash drive as a conduit as you free up space on other devices. You can store data safely on the drive before you're ready to move it to your iPad, Mac, Android, PC, camera, or another device. It gives you one extra weapon in the constant battle to maximize your space.

Moving data around and optimizing your space is easy with this 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive. It's also highly affordable. Right now, you can get it for 23 percent off $29 at just $22.99. Or upgrade to 128GB for just $32.99.

